Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers Injury Reports for February 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers and Washington Wizards will square off at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. It's their first meeting of the season. The Lakers and Wizards entered this season with different objectives. LA hoped to contend for a championship, while Washington is rebuilding after trading veterans Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

Both teams seem to be struggling to achieve their goals. The Lakers are reeling in ninth in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record, while the Wizards are tied for the worst record in the league (9-49).

LA could be on the verge of a play-in tournament exit Meanwhile, Washington hasn't shown any indication that its current core could be any promising moving forward.

The Lakers do enter Thursday's contest with better momentum, though. They will be the favorites to win against the skidding Wizards, who have dropped their last 12 straight games.

Washington Wizards vs. LA Lakers injury reports for February 29

Washing Wizards injury report

The Wizards have four players on their injury report. Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out on a G-League assignment. Meanwhile, Bilal Coulibaly and Isaiah Livers are out with injuries. Coulibaly is dealing with a pelvic contusion, while Livers is out with a hip joint capsule inflammation. Deni Avdija is questionable with a left heel contusion.

Player Status Injury Deni Avdija Questionable Left heel contusion Patrick Baldwin Jr. Out G-League, on assignment Bilal Coulibaly Out Right pelvic contusion Isaiah Livers Out Right hip joint inflammation

LA Lakers injury report

The LA Lakers injury report isn't submitted yet, but it isn't expected to look much different than it was for the game against the Clippers on Wednesday. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish will likely be questionable.

LeBron is dealing with a left ankle issue, Davis has a bilateral Achilles injury and Reddish has a left ankle sprain. The trio played on Wednesday. While Davis and Reddish will likely suit up, LeBron could sit this out.

Meanwhile, Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent will remain out. Wood and Vincent have knee injuries, while Vanderbilt is out with a foot ailment

Players Status Injury LeBron James Questionable Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Anthony Davis Questionable Bilateral Achilles tendinopathy Cam Reddish Questionable Right ankle sprain Gabe Vincent Out Left knee surgery Christian Wood Out Right knee effusion Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right mid-foot sprain

LeBron James uncertain to play on second night of back-to-back

LeBron James had a phenomenal 34-point outing in the LA Lakers' 116-112 win over the LA Clippers on Wednesday. He dropped 19 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the entire Clippers team by three points. LeBron logged in 37 minutes in that game while he continued to play through the ankle issue.

He's been cautious with it since the All-Star break, missing LA's first game back, citing treatment on his ankle. LeBron didn't play in the last game before the All-Star break in Utah, on the second night of a back-to-back.

Darvin Ham was unsure of LeBron's playing status after Wednesday's game, while the four-time MVP also didn't answer questions regarding his availability.