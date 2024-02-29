Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024 

The LA Lakers host the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. The Lakers and Wizards will meet for the first time this season. LA enters this contest with a 32-28 record, ninth in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the slumping 9-49 Wizards tied for the worst record in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Both teams enter this game with different outlooks but compelling reasons to give it their all. The Lakers are hoping to continue their steady rise in the West standings and get a favorable seeding for the postseason. They are three games behind the sixth spot and 2.5 games back of the seventh spot.

On the other hand, the Wizards are looking to snap a league-worst nine-game losing streak and create separation at the bottom of the standings.

Washington Wizards vs. LA Lakers preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

Spectrum SportsNet and MNMT will cover the Washington Wizards vs. LA Lakers game locally. Viewers outside Washington and LA can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM ET (7:30 PM PT).

Moneyline: Wizards +330, Lakers -425

Spread: Wizards +9.5 (-110), Lakers -9.5 (-110)

Total (o/u): Wizards o241.5 (-110), Lakers u241.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs. LA Lakers: Preview

The Wizards have had little to no success in terms of results amid their rebuild. Jordan Poole hasn't lived up to the hype. Kyle Kuzma has been one of the lone bright spots, along with rookie Bilal Coulibaly.

The Wizards need to step up on both ends, especially on defense, to give the Lakers a run for their money. In their 12-game losing streak, the Wizards have the fifth-worst defense (118.7) and fourth-worst offense (106.0) in the league.

The Wizards have a league-worse -13.8 point differential and opposition points average (125.0) in that stretch.

Bilal Coulibaly (pelvis) is a notable absentee for the Wizards. Deni Avdija (heel) could be among the absentees after being listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' up-and-down journey in the 2023-24 NBA season has continued after a solid stretch where they went 6-1 before the All-Star break. Since then, they are 2-2. That could have been 1-3 easily if not for LeBron James saving the team from an embarrassing blowout against the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

He outscored the Clippers 19-16 in the fourth quarter to help the Lakers complete a 21-point fourth-quarter turnaround to win 116-112. LA was mediocre in the first half again, which has been a trend for it all year.

The Lakers have the third-worst defense after the All-Star break, with a 120.3 rating. Offensively, they are 10th, with a 114.6 rating.

LA will have to be wary of Washington's ability to get going on offense early and focus on defense from the get-go. It won't be easy to dig out of a hole while playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

LeBron (ankle) could be out for this contest, while Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish will be questionable. Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent will remain sidelined.

Washington Wizards vs. LA Lakers: Starting lineups

Wizards starting lineup

PG - Tyus Jones, SG - Landry Shamet, SF - Corey Kispert, PF - Kyle Kuzma, C - Marvin Bagley III

Lakers starting lineup

PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - Taurean Prince, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Anthony Davis

Editor's note: The lineups could change close to the game. The lineups listed were as per player availabilities at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs. LA Lakers: Betting tips

Kyle Kuzma is projected to score over 21.5 points. He's averaged 22.1 on the season and 23.5 points in his past eight outings. Kuzma had back-to-back 27-point games entering Thursday's contest, so it's a good bet to go over his points total.

The Lakers player props aren't available at the moment. Stay tuned for more updates.

Washington Wizards vs. LA Lakers: Prediction

The LA Lakers are the overwhelming favorites to win with a -425 money line. The Washington Wizards are expected to cover the +9.5 spread, though. Meanwhile, the oddsmakers have predicted the points total to be under 241.5.

The Lakers have more talent, homecourt advantage and momentum from their last win. The Wizards' 12-game losing streak could be too much to overcome against a playoff contender on the road.