Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers Top 5 Highlights ft. LeBron James' chase down block on Jordan Poole  (February 29)

The Washington Wizards vs. LA Lakers game on Thursday turned out much closer than it was predicted to be, with LeBron James and co winning 134-131 in OT. The Lakers were the overwhelming favorites, but Jordan Poole, Marvin Bagley III and Kyle Kuzma played out of their skins, giving the Lakers all kinds of headaches.

Poole had a 30-point outing off the bench, while Bagley had 20+. Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert finished with 15+ points. The Lakers' defense was in shambles again, conceding 125+ points in regulation.

Anthony Davis finished with a 40-point double-double, while LeBron James had 31 points and nine assists. It was a highly entertaining contest with ample highlight plays, with most of them coming in the clutch.

Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers Top 5 Highlights

#1 LeBron James' chase-down block on Jordan Poole

LeBron James was on the highlight reel again, this time in overtime, after he chased down a Jordan Poole slam dunk attempt that was likely going in.

However, LeBron tracked it down the whole way and got a clean swat. Here's the play:

#2 LeBron James' lefty slam

LeBron James continues to defy 'Father Time' in year 21 with his athleticism and acrobatic finishes. During the first half, LeBron threw down an emphatic slam dunk with his left hand, blitzing past the Wizards defense in a flash. Here's the play:

#3 Kyle Kuzma finds Deni Avdija with a stellar dime

Kyle Kuzma proved a handful to deal with for his former team. Kuzma reminded the Lakers fans of his prowess years after leaving them, showing off his improved playmaking in transition, dishing out a perfect bounce pass to Deni Avdija, who slammed it home with both hands.

#4 Jordan Poole gets crafty at the rim

Jordan Poole was in his bag against the LA Lakers after dropping a 30-piece. Poole attacked the rim fearlessly in traffic during the second half despite Jaxson Hayes sitting right under the rim, ready to swat his shot.

However, Poole went under and finished the layup in the most clinical way possible.

#5 LeBron James bests Kyle Kuzma with tough finish

LeBron James had Kyle Kuzma's number in the second half after he completed an acrobatic finish. James saw Kuzma rising for the block but created marginal separation, enough for the shot to find the net.

