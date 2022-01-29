Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies will lock horns with each other in an NBA regular-season game at the FedEx Forum Arena on Saturday. The teams played each other earlier this season, with the Wizards winning 115-87 on the night.

The Wizards come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss to the LA Clippers. Despite taking a massive lead going into halftime, the Wizards were unable to grab a win, courtesy of a mind-blowing four-point play from Clippers sharpshooter Luke Kennard.

With the score at 115-112, Kennard drained a clutch three of which he was fouled, the 25-year-old successfully converted a free throw to lead his team to a dramatic 116-115 win on the night.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies continued their storm of brilliance as they cruised to victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Ja Morant provided further proof on why he was selected as an All-Star starter by securing a 30 point triple-double. His brilliant performance helped the Grizzlies get to a 119-109 win over the Jazz on the night.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Wizards have not reported all of their players to be fit for this game against the Grizzlies. However, their two-way players Joel Ayayi, Isaiah Todd and Cassius Winston will all be out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Joel Ayayi Out G-League Cassius Winston Out G-League Isaiah Todd Out G-League

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have not submitted their injury report after their game against the Utah Jazz. Tyus Jones, Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks were the players that missed out on that game. Anderson and Jones entered health and safety protocols and have been out for a few games. However, the duo were seen warming up for the game against the Jazz. Their status for the game against the Wizards is unknown for now.

Player Name Status Reason Dillon Brooks Out Left Ankle Sprain Tyus Jones Unknown Health and Safety Protocols Kyle Anderson Unknown Health and Safety Protocols

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones are warming up. But they are out tonight Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones are warming up. But they are out tonight https://t.co/LbpUX1sGtU

Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will look to go with their regular starting lineup in this game.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal will start on the backcourt. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma will share the frontcourt, while Daniel Gafford starts at center.

Montrezl Harrell and Deni Avdija will play significant minutes off the bench for the team. Big man Thomas Bryant is also back and will look to put up some good performances to get his place back in the starting lineup.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to deploy the same starting five that won them the game against the Utah Jazz.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will start on the backcourt. Youngsters Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. will occupy the frontcourt while Steven Adams starts at center.

Brandon Clarke added 22 points against the Jazz. He will look to continue helping the team by putting up great performances in the minutes he plays from the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz



30 points. 10 rebounds. 10 assists + a dub for The highest scoring triple double franchise history 🥷30 points. 10 rebounds. 10 assists + a dub for @JaMorant The highest scoring triple double franchise history 🥷30 points. 10 rebounds. 10 assists + a dub for @JaMorant. https://t.co/PdFCHeRRys

Wizards vs Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell - Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Ziaire Williams | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

