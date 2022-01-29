Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will welcome the Washington Wizards to the FedEx Forum Arena for a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game on Saturday, January 29.

In the last meeting between the two teams this season, the Wizards reigned supreme 115-87. As many as seven players from the team scored more than ten points against the Grizzlies

The Washington Wizards are coming into this game after a narrow 116-115 defeat against the LA Clippers. Things looked to be going in favor of the team, but a jaw-dropping four-point play from Luke Kennard on the final possession helped the Clippers win on the night. Despite having a massive 30-point lead at half-time, the Wizards were unable to ram home their advantage.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz



22 points off the bench on 9/12 shooting for BOUNCE IS SUPREME22 points off the bench on 9/12 shooting for @brandonclarke23 BOUNCE IS SUPREME ✈️22 points off the bench on 9/12 shooting for @brandonclarke23 https://t.co/T8otwFjg62

The Memphis Grizzlies, meanwhile, continued their terrific form, as they bagged a 119-109 win over the Utah Jazz at home. Ja Morant scored a 30 point triple-double, while Brandon Clarke contributed 22. The Grizzlies will look to add another win against the Wizards as they look to climb up the Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 29; 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 30; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum Arena, Memphis, TN.

Washington Wizards Preview

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards

After starting the season well, the Washington Wizards have slipped down the Eastern Conference table. The team were top for a while, but they are now languishing in tenth place.

Despite having talents like Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards are ranked 20th in terms of offensive rating. Their defensive rating is also not high, as they are 22nd with a rating of 112.0.

However, the Wizards are generally late bloomers and thrive under pressure. Last season, they struggled to find form at the start, but picked things up a after the All-Star break.

There is no doubt that the team is extremely talented. They have all the firepower, so it's only a matter of time before the stars in the team start putting up big performances.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

After impressing with his scoring last year, Beal has looked a pale shadow of himself this season. He is averaging 23.6 PPG in 39 games, which is a lot less than what he racked up last campaign.

However, the guard will look to put that setback behind and start firing on all cylinders. The three-time All-Star scored 23 points, and also chipped in with nine rebounds and six assists in his last game. He will hope to better that performance against a gritty Grizzlies team, and lead the Wizards back to winning ways.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie; G - Bradley Beal; F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; F - Kyle Kuzma; C - Daniel Gafford.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies have been a team on a mission this season. They have been promising since the playoffs last season, and have now become one of the dark horses to come out of the West.

Ja Morant is undoubtedly a sensation. However, contributions from other young stars like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane has made the Grizzlies a difficult opponent to break down this campaign.

The team's offense is led by point guard Ja Morant, who has put up special performances this season. However, the defense has also been equally good, and the team is ranked eighth in the league with a rating of 108.6.

They have won seven of their last ten games, and are in good form coming into this game. They will look to continue that form by putting up yet another terrific performance against the Wizards at home.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has played like a top point guard in the league this season. He is one of the most athletic youngsters in the league, and has an elite layup package.

The 22-year-old is averaging 35.4 PPG in his last five games, which shows the kind of form he is in. Morant will look to keep performing at an elite level as the Grizzlies look to finish in the top 3 in the West.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz



30 points. 10 rebounds. 10 assists + a dub for The highest scoring triple double franchise history 🥷30 points. 10 rebounds. 10 assists + a dub for @JaMorant The highest scoring triple double franchise history 🥷30 points. 10 rebounds. 10 assists + a dub for @JaMorant. https://t.co/PdFCHeRRys

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant; G - Desmond Bane; F - Ziaire Williams; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams.

Wizards vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards handed the Memphis Grizzlies one of their worst defeats this season. However, the Grizzlies have improved their fortunes since then, and will fancy their chances in this clash. They are in top form, and if all works well, they could come out victorious.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Grizzlies game?

All games will be available on the official NBA app. This game between the Wizards and the Grizzlies will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Washington and Bally Sports Southeast.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Bhargav