Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Match Preview - March 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21 

The Washington Wizards take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum on Wednesday to kickstart the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season. The Grizzlies won 125-111, the last time the two sides faced off a few days before the All-Star break.

Both teams will hope to be more consistent as they look to get into the reckoning for the playoff spots.

Match Details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, March 10th; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Washington Wizards Preview

With eight wins in their last 11 outings, the Washington Wizards have seemingly started to find their groove after a dismal start to their campaign. They beat the mighty LA Clippers 119-117 in their last match, heading into the All-Star break. The Wizards will look to continue their winning run against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Clippers were leading 61-45 late in the second quarter, but the Washington Wizards rallied to take a 66-63 lead before seeing out the win. Bradley Beal (33 points) and Russell Westbrook (27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds) led the charge for the Washington Wizards.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has been a consistent performer for the Washington Wizards this season; he is leading the scoring charts this campaign. However, the Washington Wizards endured a dismal start as star addition Russell Westbrook continued to struggle. But after Brodie recovered his form, the Washington Wizards have managed to churn out results and are one of the form-teams at the moment.

Russell Westbrook will be going up against JA Morant, who has been in sizzling form of late, dropping 70 points in his last two outings for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Westbrook limiting Morant's threat could be key in this matchup, as the latter, with 35 points, led the Grizzlies to a win the last time the two sides met this season.

Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Bradley Beal, F - Garrison Mathews, F - Rui Hamichura, C - Moritz Wagner.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The 16-16 Memphis Grizzlies are ninth in a stacked Western Conference. But with JA Morant hitting top form, Taylor Jenkins' side will fancy their chances to fare better in the second half of the campaign.

In their last outing, the Memphis Grizzlies lost 111-112 to the Milwaukee Bucks in a closely contested game. JA Morant dropped his second straight 35-point outing, but it wasn't enough, as a Jrue Holiday baseline jumper took the game away from the Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies still had one attempt left through a Desmond Bane three-pointer, but the ball hit the front of the rim, and they narrowly missed out on a win.

Key Player - JA Morant

Ja Morant (#12) of the Memphis Grizzlies

After struggling in certain aspects of his game, the Memphis Grizzlies' star man and NBA's 2020 Rookie of the Year award recipient JA Morant seems to have found his groove. For the Memphis Grizzlies, there couldn't have been a better time to see their star asset shine as they enter the second half of their league campaign.

Morant scored a game-high 35 points and also provided ten assists the last time the two sides faced. The Grizzlies camp will hope he can replicate that performance again and lead his team to a win.

Advertisement

Predicted Lineup

G - JA Morant, G - Desmond Bane, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Kyle Anderson, C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Wizards vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

Based on the recent form of the two sides, the Washington Wizards are the slight favvourites, but the Memphis Grizzlies can be ignored at one's own peril.

The Memphis Grizzlies have a poor 7-11 record at home this season at 7-11, something the Wizards will look to capitalize on. However, the Grizzlies beat the Wizards with a decent margin in their last meeting and will look to do the double over them at the FedExForum.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Grizzlies game?

The coverage of the game between the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies will be shown locally on Fox Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Washington. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.