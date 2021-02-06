Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: 3 Key matchups to watch out for | NBA Season 2020-21 

The Miami Heat will host the Washington Wizards for the second straight time this week at the American Airlines Arena tonight.

After losing to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Erik Spoelstra's men will look to redeem themselves. Following an exceptional stint last season, Miami Heat would be disappointed in themselves for the kind of start they have had to the season.

Miami Heat currently stand at the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-14 record followed by the Washington Wizards, who did climb one spot after their recent 103-100 win.

The outcome of tonight's matchbox will ultimately be governed by some key matchups with players from both the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat desperate to get their season back on track.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: 3 Key Matchups

As the stars take to the stage, this article looks at 3 key matchups that could decide the final outcome in what's expected to be a heated match-up between two Eastern Conference underdogs.

Russell Westbrook missed the last game agianst the Miani Heat and we're expecting him to sit this one out too, hence haven't included him in the key match-ups. However, if Wizards do decide to go with him, then one can't ignore the impact he will have.

#3 Bam Adebayo vs Robin Lopez

The result of tonight's encounter could very well come down to the matchup between Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and Robin Lopez of the Washington Wizards. The two big men will go head to head all night inside the paint and Bam, in particular will be key to home teams success.

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

Bam Adebayo was sensational last season, contributing heavily in Miami Heat's success. He appears to be inching towards his prime, currently averaging 19.9 PPG, making 58.4% FGs with 0.9 blocks per game. He will be the only rim protector for Miami Heat in this game with Myers leonard out from a shoulder injury.

He sets the tone on the defensive end for the team along with Jimmy Butler. Making his 1st All-Star appearance last season, Bam was also selected in the All-Defensive second team.

For the Washington Wizards, Robin Lopez leads the charge inside the paint and brings a wide skill set to the table. He's currently averaging 7.2 PPG, making 64.6% of FGs coupled with 44.4% shooting form the three. He's averaging 17.9 minutes this season supported by Thomas Bryant in rotation.

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

He is a starter with an efficient output considering the minutes he plays. However, his stat line seems subdued when compared to last season.

Pitched against each other, Bam Adebayo will be intrumental if Miami Heat are to come out with a win in this encounter.

#2 Tyler Herro vs Deni Advija

Tyler Herro comes into this season having proved his abilities in the last campaign, while Deni Advija- drafted 9th oervall in 2020 Draft- is proving to be a good bet for the Washington Wizards.

Miami Heat drafted Tyler Herro as the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and was named in the 19-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team. His clutch performances with buzzer beater 3-pointers often gave the Miami Heat a much needed boost during their playoff run.

Herro is currently averaging 17.2 PPG and making 32.5 % treys-slightly lower than his last season's average. His offensive prowess is unquestionable, but his defensive skills have started to show improvement this season.

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

On the other hand, Deni Advija is currently averaging 7.5 PPG, making 48.1 FGs, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals in just 14 games with 23.3 average minutes. It will be interesting to see how far he can take his talents by the time the 2020-21 campaign comes to an end. With both players starting for their respective teams, the difference could be at the end defensive end.

#1 Jimmy Butler vs Bradley Beal

The prime leaders of their respective teams, and there is no doubt, that it's these two players who will have the biggest impact on the game.

Jimmy Butler is known to get the best out of his teammates and step up in the most critcial situations. His performance in the 19-20 NBA Finals agianst the Los Angeles Lakers was a testament of his abilities. He's currently averaging 18.8 PPG, making 45.2 % FGs with 6.3 rebounds, 6 assits and 2 rebounds.

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has been the only bright spot in what has been a terrible start to the 2020-21 campaign for the Washington Wizard. He is currently averaging 34.8 PPG, making 48.5 FGs with 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals.

With both teams having started the season on a disastrous note, it's important they start stringing together some wins. Washington Wizards will look to complete a double over Miami Heat, but with Jimmy Buttler leading the home team, the task will not be an easy one.