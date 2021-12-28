Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat : Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Washington was overwhelmed by the Philadelphia 76ers in its last game and will look to be more competitive against the surging Heat.
Playing without Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Washington Wizards struggled on both ends of the floor against the Sixers. They also fell prey to Joel Embiid’s gamesmanship, which saw the ejection of Montrezl Harrell. Washington must maintain its composure and play with an all-out effort against the Miami Heat, who are starting to get healthy.
Erik Spoelstra’s team continues to roll on despite injuries and a virus outbreak. The Miami Heat are only likely to get better with the return of Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin to the lineup. Despite Bam Adebayo’s absence and Kyle Lowry’s recent entry into virus protocols, the team has been impressive in its resilience.
The Miami Heat aren’t just looking at old reliables to surge back into the East standings. They have also leaned on the surprising development of their youngsters like Martin, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven.
Washington Wizards Injury Report
Most of the names on the Washington Wizards injury report will be sidelined due to health and safety protocols. Superstar Bradley Beal, though, has been upgraded to questionable and could return against the Miami Heat.
Rui Hachimura, who hasn’t played a game yet this season, will be available according to head coach Wes Unseld Jr. Although it’s still uncertain if he will play as he is still trying to get back into game condition.
Miami Heat Injury Report
Five players from the Miami Heat have been officially ruled out. Bam Adebayo (thumb), Markieff Morris (neck), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (knee) will not suit up against the Washington Wizards.
Kyle Lowry will also miss the game as he is under health and safety protocols. P.J.Tucker (leg) has been ruled questionable.
Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat:
Predicted Lineups
Washington Wizards
If Bradley Beal is not cleared to play, Aaron Holiday could take up the shooting guard role again. Spencer Dinwiddie will be Holiday’s backcourt partner once more. Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. could roll out the same frontline for the Washington Wizards.
Corey Kispert will be the small forward, Kyle Kuzma gets his usual power forward slot and Daniel Gafford continues to play starting center.
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat will also have an improvised lineup with Gabe Vincent and Max Strus comprising the backcourt. Duncan Robinson will move into the small forward position and allow Jimmy Butler to play small-ball power forward.
The emerging Omer Yurtseven will resume his man-in-the-middle duties.
Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat:
Starting 5s
Washington Wizard
Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Aaron Holiday | Small Forward - Corey Kispert | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford
Miami Heat
Point Guard - Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard - Max Strus | Small Forward - Duncan Robinson | Power Forward - Jimmy Butler | Center - Omer Yurtseven