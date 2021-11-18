Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will head to the FTX Arena to lock horns with the Miami Heat in a nail-biting Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday. Both these teams are top contenders in their conference and a win in this game will be valuable, especially with how competitive the East is shaping up to be.

The Wizards come into the game on the back of a disappointing defeat to the Charlotte Hornets. Bradley Beal scored 24 points on the night but a poor second-half performance led to a 97-87 loss for the Wizards. They will be hoping to bounce back strongly after that disappointment and put up a fight against the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat come into this encounter after winning their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at home. Jimmy Butler pit up a 31 point triple-double, which made things easier on the night for the Heat. He will be hoping to put up another big performance against the Wizards to lead the Heat to their 11th win of the season.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Thomas Bryant will remain out for the Washington Wizards due to the ACL injury he suffered last season. Davis Bertans' status for the game remains unknown as he recovers from an ankle injury. Rui Hachimura is yet to return to the team and will miss out on the game against the Miami Heat.

Player Name Status Reason Thomas Bryant Out ACL injury Rui Hachimura Out Personal Reason Davis Bertans Unknown Left Ankle Sprain

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat did not play Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris and Kyle Lowry in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Their status against the Washington Wizards is still unknown. However, it is most likely that Kyle Lowry will be given the go-ahead to the lineup for the Wizards game, as he had no serious injury and was only rested against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Player Name Status Reason Kyle Lowry Unknown Rest Markieff Morris Unknown Neck Injury Bam Adebayo Unknown Knee Injury

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets

The Washington Wizards will look to go with the same starting lineup they have adopted since the start of the season. Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal will spearhead the team from the backcourt. Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope will play in the frontcourt, while Daniel Gafford will take position as the center of the Wizards.

Miami Heat

New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro will share the backcourt for the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker will take positions in the frontcourt. With Adebayo's status unknown, Dedmond could be given another start in the game against the Wizards.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie, Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal, Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell- Pope, Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma, Center - Daniel Gafford

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry, Shooting Guard - Tyler Herro, Small Forward - Jimmy Butler, Power Forward - PJ Tucker, Center - Dewayne Dedmond

