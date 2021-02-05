Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - February 5th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards will aim for a two-game road sweep against their Eastern Conference rivals, the Miami Heat, at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday.

The Wizards will be hoping to repeat the magic from their first encounter when they bested the Heat in a 103-100 game-time decision.

Leading the charge was none other than Bradley Beal, who has now scored more than 25 points in 17 games, with a game-high 32 points against the Miami Heat.

With Russell Westbrook on the sidelines, Deni Avdija and Davis Bertans stepped up and posted 13 and 11 points, respectively. The Washington Wizards had as many as five players scoring in double digits against a slumping Miami Heat side.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat continue to struggle this season. They have lost four of their last five matchups, falling to the thirteenth position in the East.

Jimmy Butler extended his minutes in game one of the mini-series between the two sides but failed to add another win to their disappointing season record (7-14).

Butler posted a near triple-double as he amassed 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds on the night. The Miami Heat's other stars, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, combined for 37 points between them.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat Injury Updates

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards rested Russell Westbrook in their first encounter with the Miami Heat. He will be suiting up for the rematch on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' point guard Raul Neto has been ruled out as he recovers from a groin injury.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's injury report is worrisome for coach Erik Spoelstra as several players are either questionable or have been completely ruled out for this game.

Avery Bradley, Chris Silva, Maurice Harkless will be out due to injury. Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent and Goran Dragic are doubtful to return. However, there is a high probability that they will suit up before tip-off.

The Miami Heat have been devastated with player injuries and COVID-19 this season. They were already short-handed after Meyers Leonard suffered a season-ending injury recently. Bam Adebayo is now the only true center left in their lineup.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat Predicted Line-ups

Washington Wizards

Scott Brooks will probably use the same lineup from their previous matchup with one change in the point position, as Russell Westbrook will now join Bradley Beal in the backcourt.

Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura will feature as the two forwards in this one. Both players did well in game one of the mini-series and will aim to snatch another win in Friday night's contest.

Robin Lopez will come in at the center position, as he battles with his counterpart Bam Adebayo in the post.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's fortunes could change soon as two of their top stars, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, get back in the groove of things.

Butler and Duncan Robinson are set to resume their roles in the backcourt. Tyler Herro and Kelly Olynyk will play on the wings as the two forwards.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo will come in at the center position as the Miami Heat endeavor to split their season series with a win.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Bradley Beal after making the game-winning shot against the Brooklyn Nets

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura, C Robin Lopez

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat reacts with Jimmy Butler after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals

G Jimmy Butler, G Duncan Robinson, F Tyler Herro, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo.