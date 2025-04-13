Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr 13, 2025

The Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat matchup is one of 15 NBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Wizards (17-64) are in last place in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat (37-44) are the no. 10 team, which means that they will be competing in the play-in tournament.
The Wizards and the Heat have met each other 147 times in the regular season. Washington has won 47 times while Miami has secured victory 100 times.
Sunday's game will be the fourth and final meeting between these two teams this season. The Heat are currently up 3-0 in the season series.
Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat game details and odds
The Wizards vs Heat game will tip off at 1:00 p.m. ET inside Kaseya Center. The game will be broadcast live on FDSSUN and MNMT. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.
Moneyline: Wizards (+320) vs Heat (-400)
Spread: Wizards (+9) vs Heat (-9)
Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o216.0) vs Heat -110 (u216.0)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat preview
The Wizards are walking into their last regular season game with a five-game losing streak. On Friday, they were defeated by the Chicago Bulls 119-89. Justin Champagnie had a double-double performance with 22 points and 14 rebounds in this blowout loss.
The Heat, meanwhile, won two of their last three games heading into the Sunday matchup. On Friday, they crushed the New Orleans Pelicans 153-104. Bam Adebayo had 23 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.
Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat betting props
Alex Sarr's point total is set at 15.5, which is above his season average of 13.0 points per game. Sarr had just seven points in the loss to the Bulls.
Jaime Jaquez Jr's point total is set at 15.5, which is above his season average of 8.1 points per outing. Jaquez had 11 points in the win over the Pelicans.
Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat prediction
The Heat are favored to win this home game against the Wizards. The Heat are looking to build momentum as they head to the play-in, and as such, they are expected to bring a different level of urgency and intensity on the court.
