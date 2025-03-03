Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 3, 2025

The Washington Wizards get another crack at the Miami Heat on Monday. After losing 118-98 to the Heat in early November, the Wizards will hope to get their revenge and tie their season series. Washington must overcome the absence of Jordan Poole (elbow), Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) and Saddiq Bey (knee) to beat the home team, though.

Ad

The Heat, which will host the Wizards on short rest, will look to bounce back with a win after losing 116-112 to the New York Knicks on Sunday. Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kel’el Ware are ready to lead the Erik Spoelstra-coached team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Kaseya Center in Miami will host the Wizards-Heat game. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wizards (+325) vs. Heat (-425)

Odds: Wizards (+9.0) vs. Heat (-9.0)

Total (O/U): Wizards (o219.5 -110) vs. Heat (u219.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat preview

The Washington Wizards have to continue leaning on defense when they visit the Miami Heat. Washington is 2-1 in its last three games by playing well on that end. The Wizards beat Brooklyn 107-99 on Monday before subduing Charlotte 113-100 on Saturday.

The Wizards, without Jordan Poole and Malcolm Brogdon, will likely have trouble outshooting the Heat. Washington's defense has to be its top priority to have a chance of tying the season series.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Heat, meanwhile, will have to limit their turnovers, particularly in late-game situations. They committed 13 errors in the loss to the Knicks, three coming in the last three minutes in the fourth quarter. Miami also committed a turnover in the extra period, which helped New York win the period 11-7.

Erik Spoelstra’s team will be tough to beat at home if they take care of the ball well.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat predicted starting lineups

Ad

Wizards

PG: Bub Carrington | SG: Kyshawn George | SF: Bilal Coulibaly | SF: Khris Middleton | C: Alex Sarr

Heat

PG: Tyler Herro | PG: Davion Mitchell | SG: Alec Burks | PF: Bam Adebayo | C: Kel’el Ware

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat betting tips

Bam Adebayo averaged 21.2 points per game in February and opened March with a 30-point output against the New York Knicks. The former All-Star could have another big game versus Washington’s porous defense. Adebayo could blow past his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Alex Sarr, meanwhile, continues to be in and out of the Wizards lineup with an injury. He's cleared to play against the Heat but might struggle against the defensive pairing of Adebayo and Ware. Miami could hold the Frenchman to under his 12.5 (O/U) points prop.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat prediction

The Heat should take care of business against a team without arguably its best scorers. Miami likely returns to the win column and beat the -9.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.