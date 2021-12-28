Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - December 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will fly down to Florida to face off against the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena on December 28th.

The Washington Wizards will head into this game on the back of a 96-117 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. With this loss, the team is 9-11 on the season.

The Miami Heat will head into this game on the back of a 93-83 win against the Orlando Magic. Following the win, the Miami Heat have improved to 21-13 on the season.

The matchup should prove to be an interesting one as both teams are at one apiece for the season series.

Match Details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, December 28th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, December 29th, 2021; 6:00 AM IST.)

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Washington Wizards Preview

Washington Wizards v Phoenix Suns

The Washington Wizards look like a shadow of the team they were at the start of the season. This is backed by the nature of their loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

From being one of the best teams in the East at the start of the season, the Wizards have struggled with consistency in the month of December.

A large part of this can be attributed to injuries. The Washington Wizards have seen a number of their players in and out of the rotation. Bradley Beal, the Wizards' All-Star guard has been out with injury for an extended period of time. He has been listed as questionable for the game against the Miami Heat.

The Washington Wizards will head into this game extremely shorthanded in their point guard rotation. With Spencer Dinwiddie being the only available point guard, Aaron Holiday will play a big role in supporting his efforts.

Additionally, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell will have to be more effective on the scoring front.

Key Player - Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell in action for the Washington Wizards

Montrezl Harrell was a major signing for the Washington Wizards in the offseason. Packaged along with Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the LA Lakers, Harrell has been a key performer coming off the bench.

Harrell brings a lot of energy in the frontcourt. A solid low post presence who attacks the rebounding glass, Montrezl Harrell creates a lot of opportunities for the Washington Wizards.

Although his performance against the Philadelphia 76ers was impressive, recording 15 points in 18 minutes played, his four rebounds for the game left a lot to be promised. An early ejection after a run-in with Joel Embiid saw him leave the game.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell were going at it 👀



Harrell is now outta there after picking up his second tech. Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell were going at it 👀Harrell is now outta there after picking up his second tech. https://t.co/WLqGsa9xig

Heading into this game against the Miami Heat, Montrezl Harrell will be a key difference maker for the Washington Wizards. Due to Miami's lack of a solid backup center, Harrell will have utilize the opportunity to establish himself as a threat down low.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Aaron Holiday | F - Corey Kispert | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Miami Heat are another team that have been battered by injuries this season.

With the addition of players such as Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker to the rotation in the offseason, the Heat looked like title favorites. However, with both Lowry and Tucker joining Bam Adebayo on the injury report, the only active star on the roster is Jimmy Butler.

Somehow, in the absence of a number of their pieces, the Miami Heat continue to be a competitive side. They will head into this game with a three-game winning streak.

The Miami Heat have enjoyed the performance of players such as Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven in the starting rotation.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT It was obvious @Calebmartin14 has been itching to return to the court It was obvious @Calebmartin14 has been itching to return to the court https://t.co/YxzVPTjBY2

The Heat also saw the return of Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro to the rotation. This has been a huge addition as it provides significant scoring off the bench, something the side needed desperately.

Key Player - Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro drives to the rim

Tyler Herro will be the Miami Heat's key player in this matchup against the Washington Wizards. Coming off an injury, Herro's availability for the team off the bench means a lot to Miami's offense.

Herro is having a tremendous season. Rising to the occasion, Herro has established himself as a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player awards.

His ability to score from multiple spots on the floor is only complimented by his playmaking ability. Filling as playmaker in the second unit and playing point in the absence of Lowry, Herro's role in this game will be huge.

With the burden on Jimmy Butler being what it is, Herro will have to play a part in carrying the scoring load as well. While also factoring in the Wizards' shorthanded guard rotation, the 21-year old can prove to be a threat from beyond the arc.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent | G - Max Strus | F - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | C - Omer Yurtseven

Wizards vs Heat Match Predictions

The Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat game is posed as the marquee matchup of Tuesday night. Although both sides will miss their stars, the game should still be an interesting one.

Miami is favored to win the game for good reason. With homecourt advantage playing a major role, the momentum is also on the Miami Heat's side. Showing the tenacity of being a team under Erik Spoelstra, the Heat have some of the best roster chemistry in the league.

The Wizards have all the necessary pieces to pull off a win. However, in the absence of some key players, the mettle of the Washington WIzards is questionable as they struggle to find consistency.

Where to watch Wizards vs Heat game?

The Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat game will be nationally broadcast on NBA TV. The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Sun. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into WAXY 790/ WAQI 710.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar