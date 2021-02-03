Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards will travel to the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday to take on the Miami Heat in their second encounter of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Both sides previously clashed on January 10th. The Miami Heat won that matchup courtesy of Tyler Herro's 31 points and Jimmy Butler's near triple-double performance, with 26 points, ten rebounds and nine assists.

The Washington Wizards will hope for better results this time around as their stars, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, will be available. Having said that, the Wizards have been in dismal form this season and are the not-so-proud owners of the worst winning percentage in the association.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 8:00 PM ET. (Thursday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards were flying high after beating the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season but have come crashing back to earth with yet another loss, this time against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Advertisement

This is a peculiar situation for coach Scott Brooks as he knows what the team is capable of but can't seem to bring it all together on a nightly basis.

The Washington Wizards have suffered on the defensive end this season. They have allowed a combined total of 278 points in their last two outings.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal celebrates with teammate Russell Westbrook

Advertisement

Bradley Beal has been in terrific form this campaign and continues to lead the league in points per game. He is coming off another great showing against the Portland Trail Blazers, dropping a game-high 37 points on the night. He will once again need to carry the load offensively in his side's matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

In sixteen games this season, Beal averages a mind-blowing 35 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 48.5% shooting from the floor.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura, C Robin Lopez

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have been bolstered by the return of their star player, Jimmy Butler. His presence on the floor could see a change in their fortunes in the coming weeks.

Having said that, the Heat are reeling from a 129-121 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets in their previous outing. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo led their efforts, with 25 and 23 points respectively. However, the team failed to contain Malik Monk, who scored a career-high 36 points.

Speaking to the media in the post-game interview, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said:

"There have been a lot of crippling errors, including live-ball turnovers. We're last in the league in those. That's probably our No. 1 priority. If we take care of those, a lot of other things will fall in line."

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat celebrates with Goran Dragic after a play against the Washington Wizards

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler has picked up right where he left off and has been in terrific form this season.

He is the Miami Heat's best bet to turn things around and put them back on the winning track. His performances could potentially even take them to the postseason later in the year.

Buckets and lots of them.



Congrats on 10k, @JimmyButler 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/kYz2psijPw — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2021

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Jimmy Butler, G Duncan Robinson, F Tyler Herro, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo

Wizards vs Heat Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards have the potential to turn things around but have not been in the right frame of mind as a team.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have been re-energized with Jimmy Butler's return and could break out of their early-season rut.

The Miami Heat are the favorites to win this matchup. However, anything can happen come tip-off time.

Where to watch Wizards vs Heat

Local coverage of the game between the Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat will be available on Fox Sports Sun and NBC Sports Washington. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.