Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Prediction- February 5, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards (5-13, 14th in the Eastern Conference) will face the Miami Heat (7-14, 13th in the Eastern Conference) in a back-to-back matchup on Friday night.

In their last meet on Wednesday, Bradley Beal scored 32 points to help the Washington Wizards come out on top with a 103-100 win.

Since the Miami Heat's NBA finals loss to the LA Lakers, the team appears to have a "finals hangover". The team now stands with an overall record of 7-14 and have fallen to the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Both of Eastern Conference's bottom of the barrel teams will look to get back on track in their rematch on Friday.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 5th, 8 PM ET

Venue: American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

Washington Wizards Preview

Washington Wizards Bradley Beal dribbling

The team will look for their 2-game sweep over the Miami Heat. The franchise is still finding the answers they need as whole.

The Washington Wizards were actually behind in their game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday. Once the team built a strong 13-point lead, the Miami Heat couldn't bear the burden of their run.

What really kept the Washington Wizards in pace with the Miami Heat was their great zone defense. They kept things difficult for the Miami Heat, and, ultimately, it resulted in Erik Spoelstra's team going 43.4% from the field.

If the Washington Wizards can implement that second half surge they had against the Miami Heat all game, and defend this team, well, like they did before, the team can make their case for a win.

Key Player --Bradley Beal

Beal is the impetus for this team, and still, as stated, leads the league in scoring. The Washington Wizards star will look to do exactly what was done last game and create for himself, offensively. Expect Bradley Beal and fellow guard Ish Smith to push the ball and come out on fire for their team against the Miami Heat.

Bradley Beal (32 PTS & 8 REB) lifted the Wizards to a win last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mbvJlDJzRj — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 4, 2021

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Russell Westbrook will be out, again, for rest. Expect Ish Smith to replace the guard once again.

G Bradley Beal, G Ish Smith, PF Rui Hachimura, SF Deni Avdija, C Robin Lopez

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat Bam Adebayo #13 and Kelly Olynyk #9 of the Miami Heat defend a shot

The Miami Heat will look to restore themselves with a win over the Washington Wizards. The team's loss on Wednesday night put them at 4-11 in Eastern Conference games. The Miami Heat have allowed 111.9 points to opponents and have been outscored by 5.4 points per game, according to APnews.com.

Tyler Herro, scoring 20 points, and Jimmy Butler chipping in with 19 points, lead the team in scoring, but it wasn't enough to hold off Beal and the Washington Wizards.

Closing games has seemed to be the culprit for Miami Heat's issues this past season. The team is now 2-5 in games factored by four or fewer points. The team's most dependent shooters in Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro must step up for this team; both of who are shooting below .500 this season.

With the team's many issues so far this season, they will look to reinvigorate themselves with a win on Friday night.

Key Player -- Bam Adebayo

Herro was the main factor last game, but Bam Adebayo will be the team's go-to guy this game. The center has played very well for this team. The young star put up 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assist in the team's lost to the Miami Heat; he leads the team in scoring with 19.9 points, averaging 9.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the season. But, most importantly, Adebayo will look to help his team seek revenge against the Washington Wizards.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Tyler Herro, SG Duncan Robinson, SF Jimmy Butler, PF Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat will be motivated coming into this game. Erik Spoelstra will make sure his team avoids the mistakes made against the Washington Wizards when the team yielded Miami Heat's comeback down the stretch.

Look out for Bam Adebayo to get things churning for the Miami Heat when the team's go toe-to-toe.