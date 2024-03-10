Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 10, 2024

The Washington Wizards face the Miami Heat on Sunday in Miami, with tipoff set for 5 p.m. E.T. This will be their third meeting of the season, with the Heat winning both previous encounters.

The Wizards (10-53) are tied with the Detroit Pistons for the last spot in the Eastern Conference as well as the league, winning just one of their last 10 games.

They won their last game against the Charlotte Hornets 112-100 on Friday to snap a 16-game losing streak. Kyle Kuzma led the victory charge, recording 28 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Heat (35-28) are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for sixth in the Eastern Conference, winning seven of their last 10 games.

They are dealing with a two-game losing streak after losing to the OKC Thunder 107-100 on Friday. Jimmy Butler led their losing effort with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Jaime Jaquez Jr added 25 points for the Heat.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The Wizards have three players on their injury report: Landry Shamet is reported as questionable, and his involvement will be a game-time decision. Marvin Bagley III will be out, while Isaiah Livers is listed out for the season.

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. will likely use a starting lineup of Tyus Jones (PG), Bilal Coulibaly (SG), Deni Avdija (SF), Richaun Holmes (PF) and Kyle Kuzma (C).

Meanwhile, the Heat also have three players listed on their injury report: Tyler Herro and Kevin Love are listed as out, while Josh Richardson is out for the season.

Coach Erik Spoelstra will likely use a starting lineup of Terry Rozier (PG), Duncan Robinson (SG), Jimmy Butler (SF), Nikola Jovic (PF) and Bam Adebayo (C).

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat Prediction

The Heat have taken care of the Wizards, going 2-0 in the season and are highly favored to win again on Sunday.

Although they come off a two-game losing slump, the Heat will look to return to winning ways by protecting their home court against the lowest-seeded team in the league.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Wizards (4.90) vs Heat (1.19)

Spread: Wizards +10.5 (1.91) vs Heat -10.5 (1.91)

Total (O/U): 1.91 (o229) / 1.91 (u229)

The Miami Heat hold an 84% implied win probability against the Washington Wizards in their upcoming matchup.

Given the odds, betting on the Miami Heat to cover the spread could be a safe option.