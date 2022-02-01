Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday.

The Wizards will head into this away fixture on a terrible losing slide. They come into this game on the back of a 95-115 loss on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies and will look to end their five-game losing streak.

The Milwaukee Bucks will also be coming off a loss. With a 100-136 loss against the Denver Nuggets, the Bucks found themselves at 31-21 on the season.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Bradley Beal reacts to a play

The Washington Wizards will only have one name to mention in their injury report ahead of their away fixture on Tuesday.

The Wizards will miss Bradley Beal in their upcoming game against Milwaukee. Beal sustained a sprained wrist injury recently. Although it isn't a major injury, he is expected to be sidelined for the next two games to promote recovery.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss the next two games with a sprained left wrist, team says. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss the next two games with a sprained left wrist, team says.

Other than Beal, the Wizards have enjoyed a fairly healthy roster. Featuring the long-awaited return of Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura last month, the Wizards are almost at full strength.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Bradley Beal Out Wrist

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

George Hill scans the floor to make a play

The Milwaukee Bucks will feature two names in their injury report ahead of Tuesday night's matchup.

The latest addition to the injury report will see George Hill sidelined. Hill experienced some neck soreness and is expected to be out on a day-to-day basis.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bucks' first injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards:



OUT:

George Hill (neck soreness)

Brook Lopez (back surgery) Bucks' first injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards:OUT:George Hill (neck soreness)Brook Lopez (back surgery)

Long-term injuries will continue to see Brook Lopez out of the Bucks' rotation. Lopez sustained a back injury at the start of the season. After playing only one game, Lopez will continue to be out indefinitely after back surgery.

Player Name: Status: Reason: George Hill Out Neck Brook Lopez Out Back

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

Spencer Dinwiddie attempts to dribble past Gary Trent Jr.

With Bradley Beal out of the rotation, the Wizards will look to make some changes to their starting lineup. While Spencer Dinwiddie will continue to start at the point guard position, the Wizards may opt to have Kentavious Caldwell-Pope start at shooting guard instead of small forward.

Deni Avdija or Rui Hachimura could enter the frontcourt trio at small forward to replace Caldwell-Pope. Avdija is more likely to start considering his overall upside. This would see Kyle Kuzma start at power forward with Thomas Bryant at center.

The bench rotation will see meaningful minutes from Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell and Daniel Gafford in the frontcourt. Corey Kispert will also see some playing time. Considering the lack of proper point guards, Raul Neto could also see some burn in this game.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes up to finish at the rim

The Bucks will play their main rotation for the most part in Tuesday's game. Milwaukee will continue to see a starting backcourt of Jrue Holiday at point guard and Grayson Allen at shooting guard. The frontcourt will consist of Khris Middleton at small forward alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis at power forward and center, respectively.

The bench rotation may see a few changes considering the absence of George Hill from the rotation. This could mean more minutes for Donte DiVincenzo in the backup point guard position.

The rest of the rotation will continue to see minutes from Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and Wesley Matthews.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5’s

Washington Wizards

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Deni Avdija | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Thomas Bryant

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis

