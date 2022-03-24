Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards visit Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The two teams are facing off for the third and final time this season after splitting their first two encounters.

The Wizards are 12th in the Eastern Conference and their season is practically over. They are a whopping seven games behind the 10th-seeded Atlanta Hawks, which is the last play-in spot.

There are only 11 games left in their schedule and it is only a matter of time until they are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Wizards' goal in the offseason is to re-sign Bradley Beal to a five-year deal and they have to show him that the team is capable of winning.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Bucks are 1.5 games behind the 1st seed in the East, Miami Heat. The Heat have lost their last two games with their latest defeat coming against an undermanned Warriors that rested all their stars.

The Heat are trending downwards while the reigning champions have won nine of their last 11 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. have the 5th-toughest remaining schedule in the league but if the top seed is well within grasp.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma and Vernon Carey Jr. are both out due to knee tendinitis and a strained calf, respectively. Bradley Beal is out due to season-ending surgery on his wrist while Jordan Schakel and Cassius Winston are sent to the NBA G-League on their two-way deals.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kyle Kuzma Out Right Knee Tendinitis Bradley Beal Out Left Wrist Surgery Vernon Carey Jr. Out Right Calf Strain Cassius Winston Out G-League Two-way Jordan Schakel Out G-League Two-way

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on from the bench

Khris Middleton is out for this game due to a sore wrist while DeAndre' Bembry is sidelined for the foreseeable future due to knee surgery. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Lindell Wigginton are both sent to the NBA G-League on their two-way contracts.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Brook Lopez Out Back Surgery Sandro Mamukelashvili Out G-League Two-way Lindell Wigginton Out G-League Two-way DeAndre' Bembry Out Right Knee Surgery

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - March 24th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Washington Wizards 30-41 +640 O 233.0 +13.0 Milwaukee Bucks 45-27 -950 U 233.0 -13.0

The Bucks are clear favorites to win this game and in fact, are capable of a blowout victory. Not only is the game at their home, they are also healthier than the Wizards. The visiting team is missing their two best players and also don't have much motivation to win except to convince Beal to stay.

Odds sources from FanDuel SB

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Washington Wizards Betting Tips

The Wizards are 12-23 on the road this season Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma will not play this game. The Wizards have lost seven of their last eight games.

Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

The Bucks are 25-12 at home this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is third in the league in scoring with 29.7 points per game. The Bucks have won 9 of their last 11 games.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

Raul Neto and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will start in the backcourt with rookie Corey Kispert starting as the small forward. Rui Hachimura will retain his power forward role and Kristaps Porzingis will be the center.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks will deploy their ideal lineup without Khris Middleton. Giannis Antetokounmpo will start at his usual power forward role and Brook Lopez is now back as the center. Bobby Portis will come off the bench instead. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will start in the backcourt and Wesley Matthews will play in place of Middleton as the three.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game since joining the Wizards. Brook Lopez might be on a minutes restriction again but is expected to play at least 24 minutes. The Bucks are 27-18 against the Eastern Conference this season.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

G - Raul Neto | G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Corey Kispert | F - Rui Hachimura | C - Kristaps Porzingis.

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Wesley Matthews | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez.

