Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup between two in-form teams, the Washington Wizards will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum arena on Wednesday.

With both teams boasting MVPs and All-Star caliber players in their ranks, there could be fireworks galore in the contest. The Milwaukee Bucks, who hold a 2-0 series lead over their opponents, will look for a clean sweep on Wednesday. However, the Bucks could have their task cut out, as both Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal have been firing on all cylinders of late.

To say that the Washington Wizards have been impressive in recent games would be an understatement.

Scott Brooks' men have proven their mettle as fierce competitors, winning eight of their past ten games. Thanks to their imperious form, the 30-35 Wizards have ascended to tenth in the East Conference standings and are only half a game behind the ninth-placed Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company are on the cusp of clinching a playoff berth, thanks to a spectacular 41-24 start to their campaign. The Bucks are on a three-game winning streak. They are coming off an impressive 124-118 victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have had a largely healthy roster for most of the season. However, small forward Deni Avdija (ankle) and center Thomas Bryant (ACL) are out for the rest of the campaign.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have two players listed in their injury report for this game.

Point guard Jeff Teague is dealing with a strained abdominal muscle. He missed the Bucks' outing against the Brooklyn Nets and remains on a 'day-to-day' basis. His participation against the Wizards could be a game-time decision for the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Axel Toupane will miss out due to a strained right oblique.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal (#3) of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will seek to avenge the two defeats they suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this season. For that, Scott Brooks' side will look to ride on the exploits of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, who have been in sizzling form.

Westbrook is expected to resume his point guard role in the backcourt alongside Raul Neto. Brodie created history in the Bucks' win over the Pacers on Monday, tallying an astounding 14-point, 21-rebound and 24-assist triple-double outing.

Bradley Beal will likely take his place at the small forward position alongside Rui Hachimura. Beal is in a tight tussle with Stephen Curry for the scoring title this season.

Meanwhile, Alex Len should hit the floor at the Fiserv Forum arena as the Washington Wizards' primary center.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely field the same starting five they deployed against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Point guard Jrue Holiday could join Donte DiVincenzo in the backcourt. Holiday was on fire against the Nets, registering a 23-point performance that included ten assists and eight rebounds.

2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo should feature on the wing alongside Khris Middleton. The duo is coming off an impressive 59-point outing against Kevin Durant and company.

Meanwhile, Brook Lopez could come in at the anchor position.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Raul Neto l Small Forward - Bradley Beal l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.