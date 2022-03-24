Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Preview, Preview, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Washington Wizards in the final matchup of their regular-season series at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday, Mar. 24.

The Wizards are coming off a 115-97 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets to sink to 30-41 on the season. Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a 126-98 blowout win against the Chicago Bulls to improve to 45-27 on the season and joint-second in the East.

The season-series between the Bucks and the Wizards is level at one apiece. WIth the tiebreaker taking place in Milwaukee, the Bucks will fancy their chances of emerging victorious.

Match Details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022; 2000 ET (Friday, Mar. 24, 2022; 0530 IST)

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Washington Wizards Preview

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets

The Washington Wizards have lost four times in their last five games, coming up shorthanded against the Rockets in their last outing.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis) will not play tomorrow night vs. Milwaukee. Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis) will not play tomorrow night vs. Milwaukee.

With Kyle Kuzma ruled out with a knee injury, Kristaps Porzingis has emerged as the lone star on the roster. Porzingis recorded 22 points and 13 rebounds, but his effort wasn't enough to see Washington through to a win against Houston.

Although the Wizards started strongly, they conceded 64 points in the second half. They shot a miserable 20.7% from three-point territory and 41.2% from the field. Sagging at the defensive end while stagnating in offense, the Wizards flirted with disaster. With another loss, the Wizards have sunk to 12th in the East.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Raul Neto | G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Corey Kispert | F - Rui Hachimura | C - Kristaps Porzingis.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Jrue Holiday in action for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have won three of their last five games. With Brook Lopez returning, the Bucks are gearing up for the long haul at the right time.

Their win against the Bulls was particularly impressive. Playing without Khris Middleton, the Bucks dominated, thanks to solid performances by Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After a fairly dominant first-half performance, Milwaukee maintained their consistency in scoring in the second too. They scored 67 points to close out a blowout win against the fifth-place Bulls.

Although Middleton has been ruled out of the Wizards game as well, it shouldn't make much of a difference to the Bucks' roster composition. With Wesley Matthews stepping into the starters spot, the Bucks have a solid lineup.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Wesley Matthews | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Washington Wizards 30-14 +560 Over 223 (-110) +12 (-110) Milwaukee Bucks 45-27 -800 Under 223 (-110) -12 (-110))

The Bucks are heavily favored to beat the Wizards because of their homecourt advantage and superior season record.

Milwaukee is an extremely competent side and has been exceptional when playing at home. Washington, meanwhile, has struggled to prove their competency on the road. Considering the potential absence of Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards could be vulnerable without one of their best players.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Washington Wizards

The Wizards are 1-4 in their last five games. Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out with right knee tendinitis. Kristaps Porzingis recorded 22 points and 13 rebounds in his previous outing.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are 25-12 at home this season. Milwaukee are fifth in the league in offensive rating in March (121.3). Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season.

Wizards vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Bucks should emerge winners on Thursday's against the Wizards. Washington is heading into this road game on a three-game losing streak away from home. Considering the poor form they've been in, Kuzma's absence could complicate matters for them in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have found some consistency as they continue their stay in the upper echelons in the East. With a relatively healthier roster, Milwaukee has a chance to build on their 25-12 home record.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Bucks game?

The Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports WI. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ as well.

