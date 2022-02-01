Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will extend their home stand as they host the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum on February 1st.

The Washington Wizards will head into this away fixture in the midst of a tough losing streak. Coming off their 95-115 loss on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Wizards will look to put an end to their losing streak.

The Milwaukee Bucks split the first two games of their three-game home stand and are coming off a 100-136 loss against the Denver Nuggets.

Tuesday night's matchup will be the second installment of the three-game season series between the two teams. With Washington emerging as victors in the first game, the Bucks will look to level the series as they play their next game at home.

Match Details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, February 1st, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Washington Wizards Preview

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards

Coming off their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Washington Wizards found themselves with a 23-26 record on the season. The Wizards have been on a serious slide, having lost five consecutive games in a row.

The game against Memphis saw a solid performance by Kyle Kuzma, who had 30 points on the night. Unfortunately, that was the only highlight for the Washington Wizards as they saw only two other players record double-digit scoring.

After being out-rebounded 37-60, the Wizards will have to address their team's effort level ahead of their next matchup. Additionally, roster issues have arisen as Spencer Dinwiddie has fallen out of favor with the rest of the team.

Another concern is Bradley Beal's injury. Beal sustained a wrist injury and could be out for the next two games. With the star player out of the rotation, the Wizards will have to rally together as a team to ensure they snap their losing streak.

Key Player - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma attempts a free throw

A key player for the Washington Wizards in their next away fixture will be Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma is coming off a great performance, scoring 30 points and adding eight rebounds in his previous game.

As one of the best scorers on the team, the former LA Lakers forward will have a bigger role offensively considering the absence of Bradley Beal. Kuzma is registering averages of 16 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. However, in the span of the last 10 games, Kuzma's numbers have surged to 20.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Kuzma has definitely been a better player statistically since his trade to Washington. While still maintaining his effort on the defensive end, the 26-year old is playing with confidence again which makes him great to watch offensively.

With a penchant for knocking down key buckets, Kuzma will have to maintain his form as the Washington Wizards take on Milwaukee.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Deni Avdija | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Thomas Bryant

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves falling down the Eastern Conference seedings following their loss on Sunday. Returning to the fifth seed after Philadelphia's recent surge, the Bucks feature a 31-19 record after registering a 3-2 record in their last five games.

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to establish themselves as a consistent force this season. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to showcase his ability as one of the best in the league, the rest of the Bucks roster hasn't been able to match his consistency.

The game against Denver saw a dominant performance by Antetokounmpo but sub-par outings from Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, who combined for just 23 points.

Denver led from the start. Although the game was close until midway through the second quarter, Aaron Gordon helped Denver put the game away.

Key Player - Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton attempts a tough shot over three defenders

A key player for the Milwaukee Bucks in their home game on Tuesday will be Khris Middleton. Coming off a low scoring night of nine points, Middleton will have to increase his output in the next game.

As Milwaukee's second star, Middleton only attempted eight shots, far too low for a player of his caliber. The 30-year old records an average of 19.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Fortunately, the last 10 games have seen an increase in scoring output as he records 22.7 points per game.

Jake Weinbach @JWeinbachNBA Khris Middleton is currently on an outstanding stretch that has brought him up to averaging 20/5/5 this season.



• 20.1 PPG

• 5.7 REB

• 5.3 AST

• 1.1 STL

• 44.2 FG%

• 39.1 3P%

• 88.6 FT%



Money Middleton, back in All-Star form. Khris Middleton is currently on an outstanding stretch that has brought him up to averaging 20/5/5 this season.• 20.1 PPG• 5.7 REB• 5.3 AST• 1.1 STL• 44.2 FG%• 39.1 3P%• 88.6 FT%Money Middleton, back in All-Star form. https://t.co/7kRitqUzre

His nine points against Denver in that regard can be viewed as an outlier. Prior to the game against the Nuggets, Middleton registered three consecutive games with 20+ points, with a high of 34-points against Sacramento in that stretch.

As an essential part of the Milwaukee Bucks' system, Middleton needs to be a bigger contributor so that he draws the defense away from the paint and opens up lanes for Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis

Wizards vs Bucks Match Predictions

Tuesday night's marquee matchup seems to favor the Milwaukee Bucks over the Washington Wizards.

Although Milwaukee hasn't been consistent in their last five games, their current roster is much stronger than the Wizards'.

While also factoring in Bradley Beal's absence along with the negative momentum of a losing-slide, the Wizards must overcome several obstacles in order to beat the Bucks in this game.

Where to watch Wizards vs Bucks game?

The Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be broadcast nationally on TNT as well as locally broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 620 AM.103.3 FM WTMJ.

