Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview and Prediction - Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Washington Wizards will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday to face the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum for their season opener. Both teams enter the matchup with high hopes, following an offseason marked by major roster changes and rebuilding efforts.

Despite their new additions, the Wizards enter the regular season after an underwhelming preparation period. The team participated in three pre-season games, starting with a narrow 113-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors, followed by a 120-103 victory over the New York Knicks, and concluding with another defeat against the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks fared much better in their preseason games. They started with a trip to Miami, beating the Heat 103-93, and followed it with back-to-back wins against the Pistons and the Bulls. However, they were unable to keep their unbeaten record as they were beaten 116-112 by the OKC Thunder in their final preparation game.

Although entering the game with contrasting results, both the Wizards and the Bucks will be optimistic about their chances as they look to start the new season with a win.

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds

Moneyline: Wizards +290, Bucks -380

Spread: Wizards +8.5 (EVEN), Bucks -8.5 (-120)

Total over under (o/u): Wizards o228.5 (-110), Bucks u228.5 (-110)

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Washington Wizards have undergone a massive roster update during the offseason. The team parted ways with Jordan Poole, Kelly Olynyk, and Saddiq Bey, bringing in CJ McCollum, Cam Whitmore, and Malaki Branham in return.

These trades have allowed the Wizards to field a roster of young talents and experienced players, who have been able to gel well during the preseason.

CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton are expected to anchor the squad as veteran leaders, while promising youngsters like Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, and Bub Carrington bring energy and potential. Meanwhile, the likes of Marvin Bagley III, Justin Champagnie and Cam Whitmore are great pieces off the bench.

The Wizards will also have the services of Bilal Coullibally, though both he and Will Riley are set to miss the opener due to injury setbacks.

Similar to the Wizards, the Milwaukee Bucks enter this season after a busy summer. The Bucks made some big calls during the offseason, the biggest of which saw them waive Damian Lillard. They also parted ways with Pat Connaughton, Tyler Smith and Brook Lopez, showcasing their intent for a fresh start.

Despite losing some key players, the Bucks recruited well during free agency, bringing in Myles Turner, Cole Anthony, Amir Coffey, and Gary Harris. These additions are a perfect fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks also re-signed key players, including Taurean Prince, Bobby Portis and AJ Green.

Furthermore, the Bucks enter the new season with a healthy roster, which will be a huge plus for the team.

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting five

Wizards

PG- Bub Carrington, SG- CJ McCollum, SF- Khris Middleton, PF- Kyshawn George, C- Alex Sarr

Bucks

PG- Cole Anthony, SG- Gary Trent Jr., SF- Kyle Kuzma, PF- Giannis Antetokounmpo, C- Myles Turner

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo is favored to score over 30.5 points during the season opener and offers odds of -125.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton is expected to score over 12.5 points on his return to Milwaukee with odds of -120.

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks prediction

Although both teams enter this game with new-look rosters, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to edge out the Washington Wizards, and rightly so. The Bucks have the better form entering this matchup and will be boosted by their home-court advantage.

Our prediction: Bucks win

