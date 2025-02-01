Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 1, 2025

The Washington Wizards get another crack at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Washington. After going down 120-106 in the first encounter, they will try to snap a 16-game losing streak in the rematch. Malcolm Brogdon has been upgraded to questionable, but Alex Sarr, Saddiq Bey and Marvin Bagley remain out.

The Timberwolves are on a five-game winning run but host the Wizards without Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle. Mike Conley is iffy because of a sprained thumb. Anthony Edwards needs help from Rudy Gobert, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid to extend the Wizards’ misery.

Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Wizards (+950) vs. Timberwolves (-1700)

Odds: Wizards (+17.5) vs. Timberwolves (+17.5)

Total: Wizards (o223.0 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u223.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Washington Wizards rank last in the NBA in defensive rating and offensive rating. Injuries and the decision to fast-track the development of their rookies are also reasons for their atrocious two-way performance.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, won't be at full strength in the rematch, but the Wizards will still need to step up on both ends. Unless they improve in both areas, beating Anthony Edwards and Co. on the road might be tough.

The Minnesota Timberwolves can’t fall into complacency against their visitors. They must continue executing their plays with purpose and sense of urgency.

Minnesota needs every possible win in the tightly contested Western Conference. Sweeping the Wizards this season will help them climb up the conference standings.

Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups

Wizards

PG: Kyshawn George | SG: Jordan Poole | SF: Bilal Coulibaly | PF: Kyle Kuzma | C: Jonas Valanciunas

Timberwolves

PG: Nickeil Alexander-Walker | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Naz Reid | C: Rudy Gobert

Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Naz Reid averaged 16.1 points per game in January and will play more without Julius Randle. The versatile big man could easily blow past his 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

Rudy Gobert is another player who could see his production go up without Randle. After Jonas Valanciunas, the Wizards don't have any other big man who can match his size and experience in the paint. The Frenchman could hit the over in his 12.5 (O/U) points prop.

Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Timberwolves are at home and playing against the worst team on both ends of the floor. Washington might cover the +17.0 spread if the hosts become complacent or cruise to end the game.

