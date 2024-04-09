Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 9, 2024

The Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of the 14 NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Minnesota winning the previous game 118-107 on Jan. 24.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 9.

The Wizards hold a 39-27 all-time advantage against the Timberwolves. Minnesota won the most recent game between the two teams, behind Anthony Edwards’ 38 points and five assists. Deni Avdija led Washington with 24 points.

Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, at the Target Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports North Extra and MNMT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wizards (+900) vs. Timberwolves (-1600)

Spread: Wizards (+16.5) vs. Timberwolves (-16.5)

Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o224) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u224)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Wizards (15-64) are 14th in the East and have lost three straight. They most recently lost 130-122 to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Deni Avdija had 32 points and 10 rebounds, while Jordan Poole had 29 points and 12 assists.

The Timberwolves (54-24), meanwhile, are first in the West and won their most recent game 127-117 against the LA Lakers on Sunday. Naz Reid led the team with 31 points and 11 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards had 26 points.

Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Wizards ruled Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist contusion) and Marvin Bagley III (knee) out for the rest of the season. Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Tristan Vukcevic (left knee soreness), Richaun Holmes (toe), Johnny Davis (hip) and Anthiny Gill (knee) are questionable. Landry Shamet (calf) and Tyus Jones (back) have been ruled out for the game.

Washington interim coach Brian Keefe should start:

PG: Jordan Poole SG: Corey Kispert SF: Deni Avdija PF: Corey Kispert C: Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The Wizards’ key substitutes should be Jared Butler, Justin Champagnie and Eugene Omoruyi.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, will be without Jaylen Clark (Achilles) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) on Tuesday. Minnesota coach Chris Finch should start:

PG: Mike Conley SG: Anthony Edwards SF: Jaden McDaniels PF: Naz Reid C: Rudy Gobert

Minnesota’s key substitutes should be Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson, Monte Harris and Jordan McLaughlin.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Jordan Poole has an over/under of 19.5 points. While Poole has been great recently, he should find it difficult to get going against the Timberwolves’ tough defense and end the game with under 19.5 points.

Anthony Edwards, meanwhile, has an over/under of 25.5 points. While he can easily reach that mark, he might not do so Tuesday, as Chris Finch could rest him toward the end of the game to reserve energy for the upcoming postseason run.

Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Timberwolves are heavily favored to win at home. They are battling the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the West and should get the win against Washington. Minnesota could, however, not cover the spread, as resting players could take precedence over getting a big win. That could lead to the team total being under 224 points.