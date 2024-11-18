Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 18, 2024

The Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks matchup is one of the eight games scheduled for Monday. The two teams have gotten their seasons to slightly contrasting starts. New York is fourth in the East with a 7-6 record, while Washington is 13th with a 2-10 record.

The two teams have faced each other 318 times in the regular season. They met three times last season, as New York swept the series. Their most recent meeting was on Jan. 18, a game that the Knicks won 113-109 behind Jalen Brunson’s 41 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 24 points.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 18, at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast locally on MSG and Monumental Sports Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Wizards (+650) vs. Knicks (-1000)

Spread: Wizards (+13.5) vs. Knicks (-13.5)

Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o231) vs. Knicks -110 (u231)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks preview

Both teams will play the second leg of back-to-backs after playing on Sunday. Thus, expect both teams to have tired legs.

The Wizards are coming off of a blowout 124-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons, which pushed their losing streak to a league-leading eight games. In Sunday’s game, both Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole scored 22 points each. Washington is a rebuilding team and is unlikely to upset the Knicks.

New York defeated the Brooklyn Nets for the second straight game with a 114-104 score. The win on Sunday tied the Knicks’ longest winning streak for the season at two, highlighting the team's struggle to string together wins. However, that should change against the Wizards.

During Sunday’s 114-104 win, Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 26 points and 15 rebounds. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Brunson contributed 24, 21, 20 and 12 points, respectively.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks betting props

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 19.5. While his team has struggled, he is having a good season with averages of 22.2 points and 4.6 assists. Bet on the over for Monday’s game.

Karl-Anthony Town’s point total is set at 25.5. After a solid outing against the Nets, expect KAT to keep continuing his good form against the Wizards as well.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks prediction

The oddsmakers highly favor the Knicks to win this game at home. While they should get the win, we don’t expect them to cover the spread. This should be a moderately high-scoring game with the team total just failing to surpass the 231-point mark.

