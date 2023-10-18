Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The New York Knicks play the second night of a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
New York lost to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Tom Thibodeau sat some of his star players against the Celtics. As such, the Knicks could field a full-strength lineup against the Wizards.
This will be New York's fourth preseason game, losing twice. However, against the Celtics, the Knicks showed some encouraging signs at the defensive end. Jericho Sims, Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes impressed and could be ready for bigger roles in the rotation.
The Wizards, meanwhile, are in the early stages of a roster rebuild. However, Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma and Bilal Coulibaly could keep the team competitive. Washington has only played one preseason game thus far, beating the embattled Charlotte Hornets last Thursday.
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Prediction
The Knicks should be considered the favorite. New York is a genuine playoff team. They could also bring back some of their starters here. Brunson and Hart are genuine difference-makers.
The Wizards' lack of game time thus far could mean they're probably short on game fitness. Coulibaly showed flashes of two-way potential on his Wizards debut.
However, as a rookie, there will be a lot of inconsistencies in his play this season. As such, Washington will rely on Poole, Kuzma, and Danilo Gallinari — three players unknown for their defensive prowess.
New Yorks' ability to shut down their opponent and Washington's questionable defensive talent should ensure that the Knicks are legitimate favorites heading into their contest.
New York Knicks Roster
R.J. Barrett
Ryan Arcidiacono
Charlie Brown Jr.
Duane Washington Jr.
Dylan Windler (TW)
Nathan Knight (TW)
Donte DiVincenzo
Jacob Toppin
Jaylen Martin (TW)
Isaiah Roby
DaQuan Jeffries
Immanuel Quickley
Isaiah Hartenstein
Jalen Brunson
Mitchell Robinson
Jericho Sims
Julius Randle
Josh Hart
Evan Fournier
Quentin Grimes
Miles McBride
Washington Wizards Roster
Deni Avdija
Jules Bernard
Jared Butler
Xavier Cooks
Bilal Coulibaly
Johnny Davis
Michael Foster Jr.
Daniel Gafford
Danilo Gallinari
Taj Gibson
Anthony Gill
Tyus Jones
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Mike Muscala
Eugene Omoruyi
Jordan Poole
Ryan Rollins
Landry Shamet
Tristan Vukcevic
Delon Wright
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Where to watch
You can watch the preseason contest between the Knicks and the Wizards on MSG Network, MNMT2, NBA League Pass and FUBO. The contest will take place at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET.
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Odds
Moneyline: Washington Wizards (+187,) New York Knicks (-275)
Spread: Washington Wizards (+5.5,) New York Knicks (-5.5)
Over 226.5 points (-118,) Under 226.5 points (-118)
