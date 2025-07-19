Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 19

The Washington Wizards face the New York Knicks at Cox Pavilion in one of seven Summer League games on Saturday. This will be the fifth game of the Las Vegas Summer League for both teams.Both have only managed one win from their first four games. Interestingly, both teams beat the Brooklyn Nets.Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks game details and oddsThe Wizards-Knicks game will take place at Cox Pavilion on Saturday. The game will go live at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the matchup with NBA League Pass.Moneyline: Knicks (+117) vs Wizards (-109)Odds: Knicks (+1.5) vs. Wizards (-1.5)Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o180.5) vs. Wizards -110 (u180.5)Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks previewThe Wizards have seen promising signs from their No. 6 pick during the 2025 Summer League. Tre Johnson has made two appearances, recording 19.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.He has been one of the more efficient players in the Summer League, shooting 58.3% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range. Johnson’s shooting touch could cause cause problems for the Knicks.Meanwhile, New York is yet to get the most out of Mohamed Diawara but has seen some stellar performances from third-year player MarJon Beauchamp. Tyler Kolek has also been solid and will be one to look out for.Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Summer League rosterHere's a look at the Wizards and the Knicks’ Summer League rosters ahead of their game on Sunday.WizardsPlayerPositionAJ JohnsonGuardBub CarringtonGuardTre JohnsonGuardLeaky BlackForwardKyshawn GeorgeForwardKadary RichmondGuardAlex SarrCenterWill RileyForwardJamir WatkinsForwardLiam RobbinsCenterDillon JonesForwardZeke MayoGuardAkoldah GakForwardKeshon GilbertGuardJonathan PierreForwardKnicksPlayerPositionYudai BabaGuardBiwali BaylesGuardMarjon BeauchampForwardJamal BeyGuardJaden CampbellGuardPacome DadietForwardMohamad DiawaraForwardDevonte GrantGuardAriel HukportiCenterNick JourdainGuard-ForwardTyler KolekGuardKevin McCullar Jr.ForwardWashington Wizards vs New York Knicks predictionThe Wizards are favored to win against the Knicks on Saturday in what's likely to be a close game. Even if both teams keep out their top draft picks, like they have over the last few games, the Wizards should still have more quality on their roster.Our prediction: The Wizards to win