The Washington Wizards head to New York on Monday to take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It marks the Knicks’ fourth preseason outing, while the Wizards gear up for just their second game of the tune-up schedule.
Both teams enter this contest with contrasting results. The Knicks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-95 in their last outing, while the Wizards suffered a 113-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors. As this game serves as their second-to-last preseason matchup, both teams will be looking to fine-tune their play and build momentum ahead of the regular season.
The Knicks, now under Mike Brown, are still adapting to his system, while the Wizards, with their revamped roster, will aim to find the right chemistry. This matchup offers an ideal chance for both sides to take another step toward becoming cohesive units.
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks game details and betting tips
The preseason game between the Eastern Conference rivals is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the game by livestreaming it on the FUBO TV App or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.
Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks preview
The Washington Wizards are one of the weaker teams in the Eastern Conference this term, with the team focusing on a rebuild after losing the likes of Jordan Poole and Marcus Smart. However, they did put up a strong fight in their first preseason game, losing by a single point to the Toronto Raptors.
Despite the loss coming with several positives, the Wizards will need to be more aggressive offensively if they hope to challenge the Knicks. In their defeat against the Raptors, they shot just 39.3% from the field on 89 attempts and took 31 shots from beyond the arc. This suggests they’re creating opportunities but still need to convert at a higher rate to stay competitive.
In contrast, the New York Knicks remain undefeated in preseason, having defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in consecutive games and achieved a comeback victory against the Timberwolves in overtime. The team has performed well in its first few games under Mike Brown, but will need to do better if they are to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the East.
With Brown, a more defensive-centric coach, the Knicks need to find a way to bolster their offense and get Jalen Brunson going, who has struggled with his shooting this offseason. Furthermore, the team will need to start games better as they have struggled to do so in their last few games.
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks predicted lineups
Washington Wizards
PG: Bub Carrington | SG: CJ McCollum | SF: Khris Middleton | PF: Kyshawn George | C: Alex Sarr
New York Knicks
PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Mikal Bridges | SF: OG Anunoby | PF: Karl-Anthony Towns | C: Mitchell Robinson
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks prediction
The Washington Wizards will enter this game hoping to get their first win of the preseason, but the Knicks should remain unbeaten after this game. With a frontcourt featuring big men, New York should find it easier to penetrate the Wizards' defense and earn their fourth victory in a row.
