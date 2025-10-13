The Washington Wizards head to New York on Monday to take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It marks the Knicks’ fourth preseason outing, while the Wizards gear up for just their second game of the tune-up schedule.

Ad

Both teams enter this contest with contrasting results. The Knicks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-95 in their last outing, while the Wizards suffered a 113-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors. As this game serves as their second-to-last preseason matchup, both teams will be looking to fine-tune their play and build momentum ahead of the regular season.

The Knicks, now under Mike Brown, are still adapting to his system, while the Wizards, with their revamped roster, will aim to find the right chemistry. This matchup offers an ideal chance for both sides to take another step toward becoming cohesive units.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks game details and betting tips

The preseason game between the Eastern Conference rivals is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the game by livestreaming it on the FUBO TV App or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Ad

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Washington Wizards +10.5 -119 (o220.5) +380 New York Knicks -10.5 -109 (u220.5) -500

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks preview

The Washington Wizards are one of the weaker teams in the Eastern Conference this term, with the team focusing on a rebuild after losing the likes of Jordan Poole and Marcus Smart. However, they did put up a strong fight in their first preseason game, losing by a single point to the Toronto Raptors.

Ad

Despite the loss coming with several positives, the Wizards will need to be more aggressive offensively if they hope to challenge the Knicks. In their defeat against the Raptors, they shot just 39.3% from the field on 89 attempts and took 31 shots from beyond the arc. This suggests they’re creating opportunities but still need to convert at a higher rate to stay competitive.

In contrast, the New York Knicks remain undefeated in preseason, having defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in consecutive games and achieved a comeback victory against the Timberwolves in overtime. The team has performed well in its first few games under Mike Brown, but will need to do better if they are to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the East.

Ad

With Brown, a more defensive-centric coach, the Knicks need to find a way to bolster their offense and get Jalen Brunson going, who has struggled with his shooting this offseason. Furthermore, the team will need to start games better as they have struggled to do so in their last few games.

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks predicted lineups

Washington Wizards

PG: Bub Carrington | SG: CJ McCollum | SF: Khris Middleton | PF: Kyshawn George | C: Alex Sarr

Ad

New York Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Mikal Bridges | SF: OG Anunoby | PF: Karl-Anthony Towns | C: Mitchell Robinson

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks prediction

The Washington Wizards will enter this game hoping to get their first win of the preseason, but the Knicks should remain unbeaten after this game. With a frontcourt featuring big men, New York should find it easier to penetrate the Wizards' defense and earn their fourth victory in a row.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More