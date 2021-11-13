Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will look to continue their winning run in the 2021-22 NBA season when they lock horns with the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Saturday.

The Wizards are first in the Eastern Conference with an 8-3 record entering this game. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 97-94 in a closely contested match in their previous outing. New acquisitions Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell recorded 22 points apiece to lead Washington to their third consecutive win.

Meanwhile, the Magic are 14th in the East with a 3-9 record. They are coming off a 90-123 loss against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. Terrence Ross recorded a team-high 17 points during the game as the rest of the players struggled to get going.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards will be without four players for the game, including star player Bradley Beal. He is out due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Davis Bertans is sidelined because of an ankle sprain, Thomas Bryant is recovering from an ACL injury, and Rui Hachimura has not joined the squad yet.

Player Name Status Reason Bradley Beal Out Personal Rui Hachimura Out Not with the team Davis Bertans Out Ankle sprain Thomas Bryant Out ACL injury recovery

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic will also be without four players for the game. Their injury report includes Markelle Fultz, Michael Carter-Williams, Jonathan Isaac and E'Twaun Moore.

Fultz is out because of an ankle injury, while Carter-Williams and Isaac are recovering from knee injuries. Meanwhile, Moore has been sidelined due to a knee sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Markelle Fultz Out Ankle injury Michael Carter-Williams Out Knee injury recovery Jonathan Isaac Out Knee injury recovery E'Twaun Moore Out Knee sprain

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will be forced to make a few changes to their starting lineup with Bradley Beal ruled out for this game. Aaron Holiday could be assigned to a starting role alongside Spencer Dinwiddie in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford will likely retain their places on the frontcourt.

Deni Avdija, Raul Neto and Montrezl Harrell are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup from their last game. Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs will likely start as guards, while Mohamed Bamba, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, RJ Hampton, Garry Harris and Terrence Ross will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Aaron Holiday | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford.

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mohamed Bamba.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee