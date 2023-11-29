Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and betting tips for 2023-24 NBA Season | Nov. 29, 2023

The Washington Wizards have resumed their road trip with back-to-back matchups against the Orlando Magic. The two-game mini-series kicks off tonight, with the second matchup scheduled for Friday. The Magic were in the lottery spots last year but have leapfrogged the Wizards this season and are third in the East.

The Wizards are unable to get any momentum or rhythm this season. They have a 3-14 record and almost certainly are headed for the lottery, unless the front office makes some changes. They got eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament and the two games added to their regular-season schedule are against the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, missed out on the quarter-final of the tournament after losing the tiebreaker in East Group C. Orlando, Boston and Brooklyn all had a 3-1 record in the group stage, but the combined win margin of the Magic was +22 whereas Boston had a win margin of +27.

The two games added in the Magic's regular-season schedule are against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Game details, preview, betting tips and prediction

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Game details

Teams : Washington Wizards (3-14) vs Orlando Magic (12-5)

: Washington Wizards (3-14) vs Orlando Magic (12-5) Date and Time : November 29, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

: November 29, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Preview

When Jordan Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards, many expected him to score at will as there were no expectations or pressure to win. He finally had the keys to the offense as a starter and many felt that he was going to do what James Harden did in Houston after leaving Oklahoma City in 2012.

However, Poole's addition hasn't been the boost Washington fans were hoping. His inconsistency is hurting the team on a nightly basis with him averaging 17.3 points per game on 39% from the field and 28% from three-point range.

For comparison, he was averaging over 20 ppg off the bench in Golden State on much better efficiency.

The Wizards cannot blame injuries for their subpar performance on a nightly basis either. The two players on the injury report, Ryan Rollins and Delon Wright, are out due to knee injuries. Rollins has missed five of the team's last six games whereas Wright has missed the last nine games.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic are on a roll this season and nobody expected them to perform so well. The team has six players averaging double-figures with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combining for nearly 40 points a night.

They have taken the next step in their rebuilding process and it looks like their tanking days are over. They are no longer aiming for a lottery pick and will be looking to grab a postseason berth this year.

The team is on a monstrous seven-game win streak, and their red-hot start has surprised many analysts. Their franchise record for longest win streak is nine, set by the Dwight Howard-led team in 2011 and the Shaquille O'Neal-led team in 1995.

Looking at how their next two matchups are against the struggling Wizards, they could certainly tie the record.

However, the Orlando Magic do have a long injury report ahead of this game. Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr. continue to be out while Jonathan Isaac is listed as questionable due to a sore left ankle. Devon Harris is out due to the coach's decision while Trevelin Queen and Jett Howard are sent to the NBA G League.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Predicted starting lineups

The Washington Wizards are likely to deploy their usual starting lineup. Tyus Jones will run point and Jordan Poole will join him in the backcourt. Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma will form the frontcourt with Kuzma at the four and Daniel Gafford at center.

The Orlando Magic will also continue to use the starting five that has worked wonders for them. Anthony Black will start as the point guard in place of Fultz and Goga Bitadze will replace Carter as the center. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will form the frontcourt and Jalen Suggs will play the shooting guard role.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Betting tips

The game is in Orlando, who are on a massive win streak while the Wizards are in poor form. So it isn't surprising that the Magic are heavily favored to win tonight. They are -10 (-110) favorites to win this game and the gap is only expected to increase.

The points total for this game is predicted to be over/under 234 and the moneyline has opened up at -460 for the Magic and +355 for the Wizards. The totals have gone over the spread in four of the last nine games for the Magic at home and in two of the last five games for the Wizards.

The points prop for Kyle Kuzma, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner is set at over/under 22.5 and 17.5 for Jordan Poole, while the rebounds prop for Banchero, Bitadze and Gafford is set at over/under 7.5.

Banchero averaged 23.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in his last five games. The threes-made prop for Banchero is set at over/under 1.5, similar to Jones, Wagner, Poole and Suggs. However, Banchero is shooting at a sizzling 48% clip in the month of November and 53% over his last five games.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Prediction

The Orlando Magic will be motivated to win tonight after inadvertently getting eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament. They are on a roll and it looks like they will breeze past their opponents.

The Washington Wizards will need a monstrous night from Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma to win the game.

