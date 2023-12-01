Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 1, 2023

The struggling Washington Wizards take on an impressive Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Friday in their second matchup in the two-game series.

After taking a 139-120 beating, the Wizards will look for payback when they meet Paolo Banchero and Co, except that it's no easy contest considering the hosts' brilliant form this season.

The Magic have sparked the buzz of being legitimate playoff contenders with their 13-5 record, the best in the Eastern Conference after the Boston Celtics (14-4).

The Wizards were ideally supposed to be the dark horses. After trading away a good part of their roster in the summer, they retained the services of Kyle Kuzma and added Jordan Poole to their ranks.

These moves haven't paid any dividends, though, with the team winning three games and losing 15. They are among the worst teams in the East, after the Detroit Pistons.

Orlando, meanhwile, is on the rise, winning five of their last five games, stunning the defending champions Denver Nuggets and the Celtics. They have a chance to add another win in their books by getting the better of the Wizards again on Friday.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Washington Wizards (3-15) vs Orlando Magic (13-5)

Date and time: Dec. 1, 2023, 7 pm ET

Venue: Amway Center

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Preview

The Wizards will get a second chance against the Magic in Orlando on Friday. On Wednesday, they lost for the tenth time in 11 games. Kyle Kuzma led the team with 24 points while Deni Avdija added 22 points, and Jordan Poole chipped in with 19 points.

The game was fairly tight, but they were buried by the Magic, who pulled away in the second half. The Washington offense has been their weapon, but they need to play good, hard defense.

In comparsion, the Wizards have been more clinical at both ends of the floor but need stepping up on their scoring front. They have won games mainly due to their pesky defense. Their turnovers will see them suffer if they don't address them soon.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Predicted starting lineups

The Magic will likely field the same lineup from their last contest. Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze will be their starters.

For the Wizards, Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole will be the guards. Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija will take forward duties, and Daniel Gafford will be their center.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Betting tips

Franz Wagner is one to watch out for with a 23.5 o/u with -108 over and -110 under. His teammate Paolo Banchero comes in with a 20.5/21.5 with -120 over and -118 under. For Washington, Kyle Kuzma is 22/5 o/u with -115 over and -115 under.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Prediction

Despuite their piling losses, the Wizards have been one of the better-scoring teams in the league.

The Magic, meanwhile, have been consistent, but are not a prolific offensive unit, and their turnovers are a concern. If the Wizards up their game on the rebounding front and capitalize on their fastbreak conversion, they could exact revenge. Expect some Kyle Kuzma wizardry on Friday and Washington to notch up a close win.