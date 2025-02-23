Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 23, 2025

The Washington Wizards travel to Florida on Sunday to face the Orlando Magic for the second time this season. Their first meeting in November yielded a positive result for the Magic, who beat the Wizards in a blowout 121-94 win.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic game details and odds

The game between the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center is scheduled for tip-off at 6 p.m. ET. Fans can catch this Eastern Conference tie live on the FDSFL and MNMT networks.

Viewers online can also follow the action by live streaming the game on the FUBO TV app or purchasing the NBA League pass at NBA.com.

Moneyline: Wizards (+800) vs Magic (-500)

Spreadsheet: Wizards (+12.5) vs Magic (-12.5)

Total (o/u): -105 (o216.5)/ -115 (u216.5)

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Preview

The Eastern Conference game between the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic should be interesting, given that both teams are coming off defeats. In their last game, the Magic succumbed to the Grizzlies at home, while the Wizards have been on a damning run of five defeats.

The Washington Wizards remain the only team in the league that are yet to win 10 games this season. They have had two 15-game losing streaks, with the most recent one ending this month. Beginning this month with three wins in a row, a feat they haven't achieved all season, there was a sense of optimism within the Capital of a late playoff push.

However, that hope has now faded once again, as the Wizards have lost five games in a row, with their most recent one coming against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic started the season on a high, winning nine of their first 15 games and a 15-7 record at the start of December. Despite the great start, the Magic soon fell off due to injuries.

By the end of January, Orlando had a negative record of 24 wins and 25 losses and began February with two straight defeats. Since then, the Magic have won four and lost three, taking their record to 28 wins and 30 losses, which leaves them right outside the automatic playoff spot, in seventh place.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Betting Tips

Despite featuring the likes of Jordan Poole and Khris Middleton in their lineup, fans should keep an eye out on Kyshawn George as the forward is having a steady season with the Washington Wizards.

The 21-year-old, drafted this season, has been a consistent performer for the Wizards, as his rebounding has been on point. Scoring 15 points against the Magic earlier this season, the forward should be a favorite to pick up 5+ rebounds, as he has done that in his last three games and had seven against the Magic in November.

Meanwhile, the Magic have many star names, but one to keep an eye on is their small forward Franz Wagner. The youngster had 25 points in his last game and scored 23 against the Wizards at Kia Center in the last game.

The former Michigan man has been a consistent performer for the Magic and should be a favorite to achieve 20+ points against the Wizards.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic: Predictions

Although the Wizards will be hopeful of snapping their five-game losing streak and earn their 10th win of the season, it will be a difficult ask against a Magic team desperate to return to winning ways.

With Alex Sarr's fitness being a big doubt and the likes of Middleton and Marcus Smart out, the Wizards have a very slim chance of winning.

