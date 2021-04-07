Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic prediction and match preview - April 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards are on a four-game losing streak in the NBA as they take on the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday. During their recent struggles, the Washington Wizards have been subpar in their ball movement and shooting, with Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal’s performances the only real positives to take away. Beal was missed in the last game, but is expected to return to the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have an all-new roster and have continued their season-long struggles in recent NBA matches. Wendall Carter Jr. and Chuma Okeke have had some impressive offensive performances in recent weeks. The Orlando Magic have had a lot of trouble defensively and will be looking at the likes of Terrence Ross.

Match details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, April 7, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Friday, April 8th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Washington Wizards preview

The Washington Wizards have now won only two out of their last ten games, despite the constant triple-doubles that Russell Westbrook has been producing since a number of weeks. Bradley Beal continues to be the best scorer in the NBA this season, while Garrison Mathews and Ish Smith have come up with regular points from off the bench. However, the Washington Wizards need vast improvement from their front-court players if they are to claw their way back into contention for the playoffs.

The Washington Wizards missed Bradley Beal in the last game.

Key player – Russell Westbrook

In recent weeks, Russell Westbrook has looked close to his very best. His playmaking skills and shooting have been top notch, with his overall numbers pretty much flawless throughout the season. He is averaging a triple-double overall, with 21.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. The Washington Wizards have multiple long-term injuries that have seen their season get wrecked right from the beginning. However, Westbrook’s recent performances have been a huge positive.

Russell Westbrook has averaged 25/11/12 in his last 18 games, recording 9 triple doubles.



The Wizards are 4-14 in that span. pic.twitter.com/j2Yh5eEgeB — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 6, 2021

Washington Wizards predicted lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Deni Avdija l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Robin Lopez.

Orlando Magic preview

The Orlando Magic have the third-worst offense in the NBA, and are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference. They have had their fair share of positives since the trade deadline, when the Orlando Magic ended up trading all of their major stars.

Chuma Okeke has been highly impressive for the Orlando magic.

This includes the impressive form of Chuma Okeke, along with Terrence Ross, who has been a dependable bench player for the Magic. The same has recently been true for Mohammed Bamba. Michael Carter-Williams and Gary Harris are still injured, which means that Swayne Bacon should get another start against the Washington Wizards.

Key player – Chuma Okeke

22-year old Chuma Okeke’s performances have been a huge boost for the Orlando Magic. He has had an impact on both ends of the court and is regularly coming up with steals and blocks. With the Orlando Magic almost certain not to make the playoffs, they will be looking at their young star to establish himself as a starter in the remainder of the season.

The Orlando Magic beat the Clippers with a 21-5 run to close the game!



Rookie Chuma Okeke's last 4 GMS:

17.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 3PT, 63% FG, 63% 3PT pic.twitter.com/qxoqEo3CyO — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 31, 2021

Orlando Magic predicted lineup

Point Guard - Michael Carter-Williams; Shooting Guard - James Ennis; Small Forward - Dwayne Bacon; Power Forward - Chuma Okeke; Center - Khem Birch

Wizards vs Magic match prediction

Both teams have had a plethora of struggles throughout the season. On paper at least, the Washington Wizards have far more quality on their roster, and have seen some decent performances over the past few weeks. With Bradley Beal expected to return to the starting lineup, the Washington Wizards will be looking at their chances with optimism.

The Orlando Magic have had constant struggles in recent weeks and will be without multiple key players as well. They go into this match as the second favorites to win.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Magic game?

The Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic game will be locally televised on Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Washington. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.