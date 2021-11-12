Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will face off against the Orlando Magic in an Eastern Conference matchup at the Amway Center on Saturday. Both teams will look for a win in this game, as it will boost their morale ahead of a tough round of games coming up.

The Wizards have been in terrific form this season. They are currently top in the Eastern Conference, and have been playing some amazing basketball. In their last game. they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 97-94 win.

Kyle Kuzma hit the game-winning three to give the Wizards their eighth win of the season. They will hope to continue their winning run when they take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have not had a great start to their season. They have won only thrice in their opening 12 games, and sit in a lowly 14th place in the Eastern Conference. In their last game, they endured a disappointing loss against the Brooklyn Nets. They will hope to keep their past disappointments aside, and look for a win against the Wizards at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 13; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 14; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have been one of the most exciting teams this season. They made some big moves in the offseason, with the likes of Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arriving.

All of them have been huge for the Wizards, as they have helped the team make a terrific start to their campaign. The game against the Orlando Magic will be the perfect opportunity for the Wizards to get their ninth win of the season. That will help the team further solidify their position and continue their brilliance in the Eastern Conference.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors

Bradley Beal had a terrific season last year. He averaged 31.3 PPG and finished second in the race for the scoring title. However, despite his efforts, the Wizards only reached the first round of the playoffs.

This season, the franchise has recruited some star players, and that has helped them get to a flying start. Beal is averaging 23.8 PPG, which is certainly a lot less than what he was doing last season.

However, his impact on the game and the way he is adjusting to the new-look team has been huge. The 28-year-old will hope to put up a big performance against the Magic, and help the Wizards stay atop the Eastern Conference.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie; G - Bradley Beal; F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; F - Kyle Kuzma; C - Daniel Gafford.

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

The Orlando Magic have not gotten off to the greatest of starts. However, they have put up some impressive performances this season, beating the likes of the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks.

The team has many youngsters who are capable of producing big performances. A win against the Wizards would be a great boost for them, ahead of taking on the likes of the Hawks, Nets and Bucks.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony has been the star for the Orlando Magic this season. He is averaging 19.3 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 4.9 APG on 44.0% shooting from the field. The youngster has been terrific in the clutch, and is shaping up to be a great player.

Anthony scored only ten points in the defeat against the Brooklyn Nets. He will hope to better that performance, and have a big night against the Wizards to help the Magic get a win at home.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Suggs; G - Cole Anthony; F - Franz Wagner; F - Wendell Carter Jr.; C - Mo Bamba.

Wizards vs Magic Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. All the players in the team have contributed to victories, which should augur well for the playoffs. Considering both teams' form coming into this game, the Wizards should beat the Magic.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Magic game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Wizards vs Magic game will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Washington and Bally Sports Sun.

