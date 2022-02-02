Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers will battle it out in an NBA 2021-22 Eastern Conference matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, February 2. Both teams have a win apiece from their two meetings this season.

The Wizards are coming off a disappointing 112-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points and secured 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Wizards. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo's 33 point triple double helped the defending champions walk away with a win on the night.

Game Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies | 01.31.22 Sixers brought the HEAT.Game Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies | 01.31.22 Sixers brought the HEAT. 📹 Game Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies | 01.31.22 https://t.co/gzZcOQq1u4

The Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, are coming off a thrilling112-119 overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris combined to score 64 points for the 76ers on the night against a strong Grizzlies side.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards are yet to submit their injury report for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Bradley Beal is out of the game due to a wrist injury.

Thomas Bryant played only 15 minutes against the Bucks, and walked out due to a right ankle sprain. He will probably rest for this clash, as playing on two consecutive days might complicate his recovery.

Player Name Status Reason Bradley Beal Out Wrist Injury Thomas Bryant Out Right Ankle Sprain

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal met with a specialist to examine his his injured left wrist in New York today and will be re-evaluated again in approximately a week, sources tell ESPN. Beal has been experiencing swelling and some pain in the wrist. Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal met with a specialist to examine his his injured left wrist in New York today and will be re-evaluated again in approximately a week, sources tell ESPN. Beal has been experiencing swelling and some pain in the wrist.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have three regular and as many two-way players in their injury report for this game.

Ben Simmons, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton have been ruled out of the game. Meanwhile, their two-way players - Paul Reed, Jaden Springer and Myles Powell - are ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Personal Reasons Furkan Korkmaz Out Left Knee Soreness Shake Milton Out Back Contusion Jaden Springer Out G-League Paul Reed Out G-League Myles Powell Out G-League

Shake Milton remains out with a back contusion. Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards.Shake Milton remains out with a back contusion. Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards.Shake Milton remains out with a back contusion.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards

The Wizards could make one change in their starting lineup for this game. Aaron Holiday and Spencer Dinwiddie could start in the backcourt.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma should keep their places in the frontcourt. However, Daniel Gafford could start at center to replace Thomas Bryant. Montrezl Harrell and Deni Avdija could play significant minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers could start Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry in their backcourt. Mattisse Thybulee and Tobias Harris could man their frontcourt, while big man Joel Embiid returns to play as center. Danny Green and Georges Niang could play significant minutes off the bench.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Aaron Holiday | Shooting Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell - Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulee | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

