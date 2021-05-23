Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 23rd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns in Game 1 of their first-round 2021 NBA playoff series at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

The Wizards had to take a long route to secure a playoff spot after finishing the regular season as the eighth seed. They played two games in the play-in tournament, losing the first one to the Boston Celtics and winning the second one against the Indiana Pacers to seal a place in the post-season.

The 76ers, on the other hand, ended the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 49-23 record. They have won eight of their last ten games and will be eager to carry that momentum into Sunday's enticing clash.

The 76ers hold the head-to-head advantage as they swept the Wizards in their regular-season series 3-0.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards will continue to be without Deni Avdija and Thomas Bryant, who are both ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The former is recovering from an ankle injury, while the latter suffered an ACL injury at the start of the campaign.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have reported no injuries for the game.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers - Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook will be key to the Washington Wizards' hopes of winning Sunday's tie against the Philadelphia 76ers

The Washington Wizards are expected to field their most recent regular five, with all of their starters reportedly healthy.

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal are expected to start as guards, while the frontcourt will likely feature forwards Raul Neto and Rui Hachiumra, along with center Alex Len.

Meanwhile, Chandler Hutchison, Ish Smith, Daniel Gafford and Davis Bertans are expected to receive the most minutes off the Washington Wizards bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have won eight of their last ten games and will be eager to carry that momentum into Sunday's match

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to field their best starting five and rotations for the game.

Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are expected to start in the backcourt, while forwards Danny Green and Tobias Harris will likely start alongside center Joel Embiid in the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and George Hill are expected to play the most minutes off the Philadelphia 76ers bench.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers - Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Raul Neto l Power Forward - Rui Hachiumra l Center - Alex Len.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid.

