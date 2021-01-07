Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for some NBA action as the Philadelphia 76ers host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, with a record of six wins and one loss, they sit atop the Eastern Conference table. Joel Embiid continues to dominate games with contributions on both ends of the floor and the Sixers have five players scoring in double-digits thus far.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have turned things around in their last two games. After defeating the Timberwolves 130-109, they registered an impressive 123-122 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Washington Wizards' star duo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook is averaging 50 points between them. They will look to continue their winning ways by overcoming a red hot Philly side.

We take a look at the injury reports and predicted line-ups for both sides as they prepare to battle it out on Wednesday night.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury updates

In a rare observation in today's NBA, the Wizards have no injuries to report. They have a healthy team with the entire roster available for game time rotations.

This is excellent news for Wizards fans as they can expect their team to perform well in the coming matchups.

On the other end, the Philadelphia 76ers have some injury concerns as they head into this game.

Power forward, Mike Scott will continue to be on the sidelines and will miss a third consecutive game with a knee contusion.

Shooting guard, Furkan Korkmaz has been ruled out for this one as well. He suffered a groin injury recently and will need to be re-evaluated before he can join his teammates on the floor.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Line-ups

The Washington Wizards will continue to run the same lineup as their last game, with Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura at the frontline. Deni Avdija could suit up at small forward, followed by the backcourt duo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

Coming off back-to-back wins, the Wizards' coaching staff would ideally continue to give more minutes to their starting five to build chemistry and consistency.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, coach Doc Rivers will probably continue with the winning combination that has brought them remarkable success this year. The Sixers don't have any major injuries that may force them to shake things around.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

Wizards:

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura, C Thomas Bryant.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards

Philadelphia:

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid.