Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Preview and Predictions - 21st December 2019

Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to end their three-game skid when they host the Washington Wizards

Match details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Saturday, 21st December 2019 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Last game results

Washington Wizards (8-19): 118-122 loss to the Toronto Raptors (20th December, Friday)

Philadelphia 76ers (20-10): 98-117 loss to the Dallas Mavericks (20th December, Friday)

Washington Wizards Preview

Washington Wizards have been one of the most entertaining sides to watch this season. However, that's not translated into victories and their 8-19 record means they occupy the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference Standings.

The Wizards have blown hot and cold throughout the campaign, picking up shock victories against the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns but also dropping games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies among others.

They have been poor travelers all season and boast a miserable 4-12 record ahead of their trip to Philadelphia.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal

In John Wall's absence, the onus has been on Bradley Beal to do the bulk of the scoring for the Wizards and he's answered their call in style.

Beal is averaging 27.9 points and 7 assists per game this season and has shown the ability to take over games down the stretch.

Beal is coming off a 37-point night against the Raptors and will be hoping to continue his shooting form against a reeling 76ers side.

Wizards predicted lineup

Davis Bertans, Isaac Bonga, Ian Mahinmi, Bradley Beal, Isaiah Thomas

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The 76ers will be looking to put an end to their three-game skid when they host the Wizards tonight.

Philadelphia were unbeaten at home until their most recent stretch, winning 14 on the trot. However, they've since dropped games to the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks and will need to regroup ahead of their clash against Washington.

Despite the three defeats, though, the Sixers are still among the favorites to secure a top-three seed in the East.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

When Joel Embiid is switched on, he's easily the best center in the league. He's averaging 23.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season and enters the clash against the Wizards on the back of a stellar showing against the Mavericks.

Embiid finished with 33 points in 33 minutes, shooting 12-24 from the field and 3-7 from deep.

He had an efficient night against the Wizards last time around as well, finishing with 26 points and 21 rebounds.

If the 76ers are to get back to winning ways, Embiid will need to have another big night.

76ers predicted lineup

Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson

Wizards vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Wizards, riding on a 40-point second-quarter, pulled off a shock upset when these two sides squared off earlier this month, but don't expect that to happen this time around.

The 76ers have struggled of late, but still boast one of the best home records in the league. They have plenty of firepower in their starting lineup and off the bench, while the Wizards will be shorthanded for this clash, without the services of forward Rui Hachimura and center Moritz Wagner.

With Embiid in top form, Philadelphia should have enough in the tank to comfortably see off the Washington challenge.

Where to Watch Wizards vs 76ers?

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Washington, and NBA TV Canada from 7:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass