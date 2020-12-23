Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction: 3 key matchups to keep an eye on

One of the most exciting games on the 23rd of December is the Eastern Conference matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers. This game wouldn't have been considered a great match-up earlier but the Washington Wizards' recent acquisition of Russell Westbrook makes this fixture thrilling.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made some significant offseason moves and acquired Danny Green and Seth Curry. The front office has surrounded Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with shooters and their offense looks incredible as compared to last season. The Philadelphia 76ers are also debuting their new coach, Doc Rivers and he is expected to improve the team.

The NBA season tips off tonight with the Wizards getting started tomorrow against the Sixers. Here’s the Wizards’ opening night roster, featuring a franchise-record seven international players. pic.twitter.com/KEpG1xL06c — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 22, 2020

The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, are trying to end their playoff drought. The team's acquisition of Westbrook has brought them on the cusp of a playoff spot and this year we might finally see the Washington Wizards in the postseason.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Predictions: 3 key matchups to look out for

Every game is decided based on key matchups between stars. Everyone likes to see stars go head to head. In this article, we'll take a look at 3 key matchups between the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers which may decide the outcome of the game.

#3 Bradley Beal vs Danny Green

Bradley Beal and Danny Green

Although Seth Curry is the starting shooting guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, the game would see Danny Green go up against Bradley Beal. Danny Green is a terrific defender and his perimeter defense would help guard Bradley Beal, who has a propensity to go on shooting streaks.

Bradley Beal, on the other hand, isn't known for his defense and he needs to be more aggressive in guarding the shooters, Danny Green or Seth Curry.

Advertisement

Bradley Beal is clearly the more offensively talented player between the two and Danny Green might need to focus his efforts on the defensive end more than the offensive.

#2 Joel Embiid vs Thomas Bryant and Robin Lopez

Joel Embiid vs Robin Lopez

The battle between the big men generally determines the fate of a game. Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid is a star center, whereas the Washington Wizards don't feature any great big men. Joel Embiid is expected to dominate the game in the post and the Wizards will need to pull out all the stops to stop him.

Advertisement

Thomas Bryant is entering his 4th year in the league and has been improving steadily each year. However, he is no match for Joel Embiid and Bryant will need all the help he can get. Robin Lopez is the recent acquisition by the Washington Wizards and although he is off the bench, he will be facing Joel Embiid as well.

#1 Russell Westbrook vs Ben Simmons

Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons

The highlight matchup of this game will be between point guards Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons. Both the guards have a similar style of play and are extremely explosive and athletic.

Simmons and Westbrook are often compared with each other, both are bad shooters from distance and prefer scoring points from the paint, both the guards are great defenders and excel in kick-out passes. 6 players led the league in points in the paint and the top 6 features only two guards, Simmons and Westbrook.

Points In The Paint Leaders Since January 1st



Paint Points Per Game

1. Russell Westbrook .... 20.3

2. Zion Williamson ........ 17.0

3. G. Antetokounmpo ... 16.8

4. Ben Simmons ........... 16.1

t5. DeAndre Ayton ........ 15.0

t5. Montrezl Harrell ....... 15.0 pic.twitter.com/lSisHHpGyX — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 1, 2020

Advertisement

The game's outcome will likely depend on the outcome of this matchup and it will be thrilling to see Simmons and Westbrook go head-to-head.

Also Read: Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - December 23rd, 2020 | NBA Regular Season 2020-21