Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 6, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers looked very strong in their victory over the Charlotte Hornets, which improved them to 6-1 on the season. The 76ers will now host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday for another Eastern Conference battle.

The 76ers have been one of the best teams during the ongoing 2020-21 NBA season and will hope to keep their hot streak rolling at home against the Wizards.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 6th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Washington Wizards Preview

Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have been coming into form as of late, winning their last two games.

In their last matchup, the Wizards had a thrilling one-point victory over a talented Brooklyn Nets team. Now, they must set their sights on the best team in the Eastern Conference - the Philadelphia 76ers - as they try to extend their winning streak.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook will need to provide the spark for the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Westbrook has been playing good basketball this season, averaging a triple-double with 20.6 points, 11.2 assists and 11.8 rebounds per game. He is a threat to score from anywhere on the hardwood but will need to dig deep into his bag against the talented 76ers defense.

Russell Westbrook doing it ALL (and finding TB). pic.twitter.com/Jznlq57ySr — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 4, 2021

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura, C Thomas Bryant.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been led by their star duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons en route to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers are arguably the hottest team in the NBA, having won four games on the trot coming into their matchup with the Wizards. Moreover, the 76ers also have the top-rated defense in the league. They lead the league in blocks and opponent field-goal percentage.

On Wednesday, the 76ers will hope to continue their dominance against Russell Westbrook and company as they defend the top spot in the East.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is the Philadelphia 76ers' key player against the Washington Wizards for many reasons.

Firstly, Simmons will be assigned the task of guarding Russell Westbrook, one of the league's best scorers. Simmons has a tremendous track record as a defender and will need another lock-down night on Wednesday.

This is disgusting from Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/ErIlSSkqRF — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) January 5, 2021

He will also need to produce at the offensive end, but that should not be an issue for the 24-year old All-Star. This season, Simmons has averaged 13.5 points, 9.8 assists and nine rebounds per game.

The Philadelphia 76ers will need Ben Simmons to lead both ends of the floor to help secure a victory over the Washington Wizards.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid.

Wizards vs 76ers Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have looked virtually unstoppable this season. Except for their lone loss this campaign, they have played near flawless basketball.

The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, will look to win their third straight game. Unfortunately, they may not be able to do so against a red-hot 76ers team on Wednesday.

A 76ers victory is predicted after a close battle between two talented rosters.

Where to watch Wizards vs 76ers?

The game will be broadcast live locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia. NBA fans can also stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.