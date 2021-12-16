×
Create
Notifications

Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Devin Booker (right) will remain sidelined for the Phoenix Suns&#039; match against Washington Wizards.
Devin Booker (right) will remain sidelined for the Phoenix Suns' match against Washington Wizards.
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Preview

The Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns will lock horns with each other for an exciting 2021-22 NBA season game at the Footprint Center on Thursday.

The Wizards are coming off a 119-105 loss against the Sacramento Kings. Bradley Beal tried his best to help his side get back to their winning ways with a 30-point outing, but it wasn't enough. The rest of his teammates endured a difficult night overall as Washington blew a 12-point lead down the stretch.

Final in Sacramento. #DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster https://t.co/GCf2h3BQBs

Meanwhile, the Suns got back to their winning ways with a 111-107 overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers in their previous outing. Chris Paul recorded 24 points and 14 assists, while Deandre Ayton finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds on the night, as Devin Booker missed his sixth straight game due to a hamstring injury.

Whatever it takes to win. https://t.co/01wSmKZOwW

Washington Wizards Injury Report

There are no surprises in the Washington Wizards' injury report, with long-term absentees Cassius Winston, Rui Hachiumra and Thomas Bryant the only players ruled out for this game.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Thomas Bryant

Out 

ACL Injury recovery

Rui Hachimura

Out

Personal

Cassius Winston

Out 

Hamstring injury 

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns injury report isn't surprising either, with Devin Booker, Abdel Nader, Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric all being ruled out once again. Meanwhile, Jalen Smith is listed as questionable.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Devin Booker

Out 

Hamstring strain

Abdel Nader

Out

Knee injury management

Frank Kaminsky

Out 

Knee injury

Dario Saric

Out 

Knee injury recovery

Jalen Smith

Questionable

Non-COVID Illness 

Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last game. Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal will start as guards, as usual, with Kyle Kuzma returning to the lineup from COVID protocols to play alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford in the frontcourt.

Montrezl Harrell, Deni Avdija and Raul Neto will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Phoenix Suns

With Devin Booker still sidelined, the Phoenix Suns are likely to continue starting Landry Shamet alongside regular starters Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton.

JaVale McGee, Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford.

Phoenix Suns

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी