Washington Wizards vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards visit Moda Center to face the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. The two teams faced each other earlier this month when Damian Lillard's 32-point performance earned Portland the victory. The Trail Blazers are on a tear right now, they have won their last NBA six games with Lillard averaging nearly 34 points over the past two weeks.

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: an unexpected yet electric rivalry https://t.co/YEVp91YePM — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are entering this game on a rare winning streak of their own. They have won their last three games, which included victories over heavily-favored teams like the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics.

Washington Wizards vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates

Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal are the key to Washington Wizards' playoff hopes

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant is ruled out for the entire season after he tore the ACL in his left knee and is scheduled to have surgery soon.

Meanwhile, backup guard Ish Smith will reportedly miss the next six-to-eight weeks following a proximal injury to his right quadriceps.

The rest of the Wizards roster is healthy and ready to play.

Advertisement

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard and Rodney Hood in action during a Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards game

The Portland Trail Blazers have faced several injury issues this season. Damian Lillard is literally carrying this team to victory despite CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nirkic's absence. McCollum will be re-evaluated soon following his foot injury and Jusuf Nurkic will be re-evaluated in six weeks after he underwent surgery for a right wrist fracture.

CJ McCollum out of walking boot, left foot will be reevaluated Tuesday #RipCity https://t.co/ugFGVlrPUs — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 16, 2021

The Trail Blazers announced that Zach Collins underwent revision surgery on his left ankle and is out indefinitely. Harry Giles III does not have a timetable for return either, following a calf injury.

Washington Wizards vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

Advertisement

The Washington Wizards' lineup is expected to remain the same as the past few games. Moritz Wagner subs in for Thomas Bryant at center and Robin Lopez is the backup. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal form the star backcourt while Rui Hachimura and Garrison Mathews form the team's frontcourt. Rookie Demi Avdija has put up impressive production and Davis Bertans is a solid bench player for this team.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers appear unharmed by the loss of CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. The team is on a six-game winning steak and this new lineup is flourishing under the leadership of Damian Lillard. Gary Trent Jr. starts in place of McCollum and is putting up impressive numbers. Derrick Jones Jr. starts as the small forward and Robert Covington plays the power forward. Enes Kanter is back in Portland and is playing great as the starting center.

Meanwhile, veteran Carmelo Anthony gets the most minutes of any player bench player and his contributions are crucial for this team.

Washington Wizards vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

G - Bradley Beal, G - Russell Westbrook, F - Rui Hachimura, F - Garrison Matthews, C - Moritz Wagner

Portland Trail Blazers

G - Damian Lillard, G - Gary Trent Jr., F - Robert Covington, F - Derrick Jones Jr., C - Enes Kanter

Also Read: Washington Wizards vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - February 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21