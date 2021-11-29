Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will travel to Texas to meet the San Antonio Spurs on their homecourt AT&T Center. The match will be broadcasted on Bally Sports SW-SA and NBCSWA on Monday.
The San Antonio Spurs broke their six-game losing streak on Friday with a win against the Boston Celtics. The team currently has seven players averaging 10+ points per game. However, a lack of outside shooting makes them vulnerable against teams with strong interior defense.
The Spurs are currently ranked 13th in the Western Conference and will hope to climb towards the play-in spots with a win against the Washington Wizards.
Meanwhile, Washington is on a two-game winning streak going into Monday. Russell Westbrook's departure hasn't affected Bradley Beal and Co. too badly so far this season. They have an underwhelming offense, with only three players scoring 2+ three pointers per game. However, the Washington Wizards, ranked 3rd in the Eastern Conference, will be formidable opponents for the San Antonio Spurs.
Washington Wizards Injury Report
Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura are the two players listed as out for the game against the Spurs. Both are yet to play a single game this season. While Hachimura is out due to personal reasons, Bryant has been sidelined due to an ACL tear.
According to The Athletic, Hachimura has resumed being around the team and will make a comeback in the next two weeks, while Bryant is expected to return by January. In a tweet dated November 8, 2021, The Athletic wrote:
"Rui Hachimura has resumed being around the team and is expected to be reintegrated fully in the next two weeks, sources tell @ShamsCharania. The Wizards are also hopeful center Thomas Bryant will return before January from his ACL rehab."
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Spurs have one sidelined and two questionable players on their injury list. Zach Collins, after re-fracturing his foot in June, has remained out this season. He is expected to make his debut before Christmas as per CBS Sports.
Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell, on the other hand, are listed as questionable in the Spurs' official injury report. While McDermott has missed the last three games due to right knee inflammation, Vassell has missed only one fixture because of a right quad contusion.
Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups
Washington Wizards
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma will start upfront for the Wizards, while Daniel Gafford will start as the team's center. Kuzma, who is averaging 9.2 rebounds per game, will be an essential defensive player for the team. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal, the team's top scorer, and Spencer Dinwiddie will start at the back against the Spurs.
San Antonio Spurs
For San Antonio, Dejounte Murray will start as point guard and Derrick White will start as shooting guard. McDermott, who is the team's top three-point shooter, will be replaced by Lonnie Walker IV in the case of the former's absence. Keldon Johnson will continue as the powerforward while Jakob Poeltl starts as the center against the Wizards.
Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s
Washington Wizards
Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford.
San Antonio Spurs
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Lonnie Walker IV | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.