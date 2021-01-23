Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - January 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards return to action on Sunday night when they travel to face the San Antonio Spurs in the 2020-21 NBA.

After a widespread COVID-19 outbreak in their ranks, the Washington Wizards haven't played a game since their win over the Phoenix Suns on the 11th of January. However, that was only their third win of the season, as they have struggled at both ends of the floor.

Against the San Antonio Spurs, the Washington Wizards are expected to make vast changes to their starting line-up, with Bradley Beal spearheading the offense.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have won eight of their 16 games this season. After fighting back against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs continue to be a work in progress but remain in contention to make the playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 24th, 2021, 8:00 PM ET (Monday 25th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

Washington Wizards Preview

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal

The COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc on the Washington Wizards. They will be in action for the first time in 13 days but remain without several key players due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak within the franchise, the Washington Wizards had endured a 3-8 start, struggling to produce results depite the impressive performances of stars Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

The Washington Wizards have the second-worst defense in the NBA. If they are not able to build a better side around Beal, they could risk losing their All-Star guard, as several teams are reportedly interested to land the eague's leading scorer.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards' ninth-year guard Bradley Beal has been serving up a shooting clinic amid the franchise's poor results. The 27-year old is currently averaging a career and league-high 34.9 points across ten games while also averaging five assists.

Not only has Beal led the Washington Wizards on the court, he has also headed the campaign with the NBPA to suspend their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The game was postponed, which has given his side more time to prepare for Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Beal has been linked in NBA Trade Rumors recently, given the Washington Wizards' poor start to the season and the fact that he is playing at the level worthy of a place in a Championship-challenging team.

Considering the number of Washington Wizards players unavailable for this game, Beal would have even more pressure on his shoulders to carry his team's offense.

Washington Wizards Starting Lineup

G Bradley Beal, G Raul Neto, F Isaac Bonga, F Garrison Matthews, C Robin Lopez.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers

Despite being inconsistent, the San Antonio Spurs are one of the dark horses to reach this year's playoffs. With an 8-8 season record, the San Antonio Spurs have impressed in road trips against Portland and both LA franchises. However, they have struggled on home court, winning only two of seven games.

Coach Gregg Popovich's side has been as gritty as ever but has struggled to overcome opposition when DeMar DeRozan is absent or misfiring.

The San Antonio Spurs aren't likely to go big this year, as they continue to rebuild a side that still relies on its veterans to get them over the line.

However, they will continue to upset a few of the league's big guns. Popovich has his task cut out to take the San Antonio Spurs to the playoffs; his team are currently below the top-5 seeds in the Western Conference.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans

If the San Antonio Spurs are unable to reach this year's postseason, they could expect to see the departure of star DeMar DeRozan.

The 31-year old remains the San Antonio Spurs' key asset in offense, averaging 20.9 points alongside 6.7 assists per game.

The San Antonio Spurs have to find a way to become more consistent, as the forward continues to carry the team in the absence of another superstar.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Patty Mills, G Lonnie Walker, F DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, C LaMarcus Aldridge.

Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs Match Prediction

A severely underhanded Washington Wizards will be up against it against the San Antonio Spurs.

Even without several key starters, the San Antonio Spurs are the favorites for this game. With the array of veteran talent in their roster and the shooting power of DeRozan and Mills, the San Antonio Spurs should be too strong for the struggling Washington Wizards.

Where to watch Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs?

The fixture will be broadcast in the USA on FOX Sports Southwest and on NBC Sports Washington. International fans can stream the game live coutesy an NBA League Pass.