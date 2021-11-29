Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs, after recently upsetting the Boston Celtics, will host the Washington Wizards to try and add another victory to their record. An aging Gregg Popovich is far from his glory days. He is no longer the coach who carried the Spurs to five championships, but a coach who is yet to adapt to the modern era of three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Wes Unseld, in his first gig as head coach, has fared decently so far this season. He has led the Washington Wizards to a 13-7 record. With the Spurs as his team's next opponents, he will be preparing for another win to add to his total.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, November 29th, 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, November 30th, 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards head to San Antonio with back-to-back wins behind them. Kyle Kuzma's unlocked rebounding potential has been a bright spot for the Wizards and their season. Against all expectations and despite losing an All-Star in Russell Westbrook, Washington still stands 3rd in the Eastern Conference.

Their offensive rating of 107.7 and defensive rating of 106.7 are ranked 19th and 12th in the league respectively. They lack three-point shooting depth and may suffer moving forward into the season due to this weakness.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is the top point producer in the Washington Wizards lineup. Despite being an average shooter from downtown, he is a really talented scorer. However, he has been underwhelming this year, compared to his production and performance the past two seasons.

He is averaging 23.2 points while shooting 44% of his field goals. He is also scoring the lowest number of threes (1.8) per game since the 2015-16 season. That being said, he will be a crucial player for the Wizards in the game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Bradley Beal | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs are 13th in the Western Conference with a 5-13 record. Their rare victory over the Boston Celtics saw five of their players score 10 or more points. This has been the way the Spurs have played the last few seasons.

Without a clearly established pecking order, everyone tries to score. No one on the team is averaging more than 20 points or shooting an impressive number of threes per game. The team direly needs a long-range marksman who can be a threat from the outside and stretch the defense for the team's slashers to attack.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray, who is playing in his fifth season, has developed into a decent scorer. With DeMar DeRozan moving to Chicago, Murray has taken over the mantle of being the top scorer for the San Antonio Spurs.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Dejounte Murray goes berserk in the final minutes, puts the Celtics away, then tells Boston’s bench Dennis Schröder is too small get him the hell out of the game. Dejounte Murray goes berserk in the final minutes, puts the Celtics away, then tells Boston’s bench Dennis Schröder is too small get him the hell out of the game. https://t.co/u8W4tXqFBO

More than just being a pure scorer, Murray is also good at almost everything. He is a brilliant passer and knows how to find open teammates. He is a reliable defender and a constant threat to primary ball handlers. In the paint, he is a key defensive rebounder. His abilities will be much needed by the San Antonio Spurs in the upcoming game against the Washington Wizards.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Derrick White | F - Keita Bates-Diop | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl.

Wizards vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards have three long-range shooters who are averaging 2+ threes per game. In comparison, San Antonio has only one such shooter. Defensively as well, the Wizards are superior to the Spurs. Therefore, we predict that Washington will win this upcoming matchup.

Where to watch Wizards vs Spurs?

Bally Sports SW-SA and NBCSWA will be local broadcasters for the game between the Washington Wizards and the San Antonio Spurs. The game will also be available online via the NBA League Pass.

