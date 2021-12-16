Watch: "2974 and counting" - Steph Curry acknowledges the support he has received on his way to becoming the all-time 3-point leader, including shoutouts to Reggie Miller and Ray Allen

It was a record-breaking night for Steph Curry at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night as the New York Knicks hosted the Golden State Warriors. Although the Warriors secured their 23rd win of the season, the highlight of the evening was Steph becoming the all-time three-point leader.

The entire NBA community has anticipated that moment for a while, since their last home game against the Portland Trail Blazers when Steph Curry needed 16 to surpass Allen's record. He finally reached the milestone five minutes into the game at MSG with an assist from Andrew Wiggins.

Officially, Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in league history, and the veteran guard took some time to appreciate everyone who has helped him on his journey to breaking the record. He made a video and posted it with the caption:

"Dream come true. In the Garden too. Thank you everybody for reaching out and showing love. This means so much to me and my family. #dubnation been with it since Day 1. 2974 and counting………..longevity, accuracy, volume, range #CrazyFaith"

In the video, Steph Curry was full of praise, also especially recognizing Ray Allen, the former record holder with 2,973 made three-pointers.

"I just want to say thank you all so much for the support, the love, the energy for last night. I woke up feeling really special this morning, and I can't thank you all enough for just being there for this whole journey. I know we got a lot more to do, but I gotta take a second and just appreciate what 2974 means."

"History was made last night. Shoutout to Ray Allen, Reggie Miller. You guys are the icons that paved the way for me to even dream about a moment like this, and I got it done last night. So, I appreciate y'all so much. Thank you everybody who reached out, everybody who showed some love last night. We got some more to do. 2974 and counting. I appreciate y'all. Love."

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30 Dream come true. In the Garden too 🙌🏽. Thank you everybody for reaching out and showing love. This means so much to me and my family. #dubnation been with it since Day 1. 2974 and counting………..longevity, accuracy, volume, range #CrazyFaith Dream come true. In the Garden too 🙌🏽. Thank you everybody for reaching out and showing love. This means so much to me and my family. #dubnation been with it since Day 1. 2974 and counting………..longevity, accuracy, volume, range #CrazyFaith https://t.co/NAccgAqNmZ

Teammates Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala received special appreciation immediately after the game in the tunnel. Steph Curry presented both of them with engraved Rolex wristwatches for their contributions to his new record. Both players have provided him with the most assists on his incredible three-point shooting career.

How long did it take Steph Curry to set the new three-point record

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

While it is impressive that Steph Curry broke the record, it is worth noting that he did so in fewer games. It took Allen 1,300 games to hit his mark, but Chef Curry did so in 511 fewer games.

Steph Curry has played 789 games in the regular season and has averaged 3.8 three-pointers per game while shooting 43.1% from deep.

While Steph Curry has broken the ultimate record, he has set several other three-point records throughout his career. He holds the record for most consecutive games with at least one three-pointer made. He maintained the run for 157 games, keeping the streak alive for three seasons.

To date, Steph Curry is the only player who has made 400+ three-pointers in a single season and is one of two players who have scored 300+ three-pointers. James Harden reached the milestone in his 2018-19 MVP season, while Steph has done it on four different occasions.

Also Read Article Continues below

So far this season, Steph Curry has knocked down 145 three-pointers in 363 attempts. He is averaging 26.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 steals.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra