Watch: 9-time NBA All-Defensive player Kobe Bryant once got crossed up by flashy guard Rodney Stuckey

Despite his ability to score, Kobe Bryant was also an excellent defender. However, Rodney Stuckey defeated Bryant on one night in 2012. Stuckey hit Bryant with a vicious crossover before hitting a midrange jumper in the defender's face from the top of the key.

It was a sweet move and came in clutch time as well. Stuckey’s Detroit Pistons were down 74-71 with less than three minutes to go when he hit the jumper.

The move was an Allen Iverson-style crossover. He hit him with the dribble drive before stopping on a dime and hitting a between-the-leg dribble to get to his stepback jumper. Check out the video here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game took place on March 6, 2012. The game was an epic battle. The Pistons took the victory 88-85 in overtime over the Lakers.

The Laker star hit a shot at the end of regulation to tie the game in dramatic fashion before the Pistons were able to escape at home in overtime. The end of regulation was a back-and-forth affair.

Stuckey hit another layup after his nasty crossover jumper. He then hit a 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to give the Pistons a late lead before Bryant’s heroics. The Laker legend drained a 19-footer right before the clock expired to tie the game.

Stuckey led the game with 34 points on 13-of-20 shooting. The Black Mamba was a little less efficient going 8-of-26 for 22 points. Lakers center Andrew Bynum led the LA team with 30 points in the loss.

Kobe Bryant vs. Rodney Stuckey

Kobe Bryant had plenty of one-on-one battles against Stuckey. The two played against each other 13 times in their careers. Ten came in matchups against the Pistons and three were when Stuckey was on the Pacers in the latter stages of their careers.

The Laker legend averaged 25.0 ppg in those 13 contests. He had four games with more than 30 points.

The Black Mamba dropped 40 on November 17, 2009, in a decisive win against the Pistons. He shot 17-of-29 from the field. His 40 dwarfed Stuckey’s 11-point performance in the same game.

It was not the only time he had a great performance against Stuckey and the Pistons. He also scored 39 points in the first matchup between the two. He hit 12-of-25 that night. Stuckey had 10 points off the bench. The Pistons came away with a close 90-89 win on January 31, 2008.