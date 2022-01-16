Watch: Allen Iverson scores 58 points vs the Houston Rockets, on this day 20 years ago

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the greatest Philadelphia 76ers players, and he showed it several times during his nearly 12-year stint with the organization. "The crossover King" put on a clinic on this day 20 years ago to lead the Sixers to a 112-106 overtime win against the Houston Rockets.

The definition of ball-handling changed with Allen Iverson as he was doing things not many believed were possible at the time. Together with his incredible dribbling ability, Iverson was also an elite-level scorer, winning four scoring titles (1999, 2001, 2002, 2005) over the course of his career.

In the game against the Rockets on January 15, 2002, AI was the entire offense for the Sixers, as he did it all on the court. He finished the game with 42 field goal attempts, while no other teammate had double-digit attempts from the field. With his 50% shooting from the field, he registered 58 points in that game, making some ridiculously tough buckets fall on his way to a then-career-high points tally.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

20 years ago today, Allen Iverson scored 58 PTS (21/42 FG) vs the Houston Rockets!



RIDICULOUS SHOTS20 years ago today, Allen Iverson scored 58 PTS (21/42 FG) vs the Houston Rockets! RIDICULOUS SHOTS 🔥 20 years ago today, Allen Iverson scored 58 PTS (21/42 FG) vs the Houston Rockets! https://t.co/ggsoGEKyBP

Although he played for three other teams in his 14-year career, he remains a Sixers legend to date and is arguably the best ball handler in league history. Bleacher Report, through their animated series "The Portal", pitted two of the greatest ball handlers against each other in a hypothetical matchup.

The game was between AI and the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving. It ended in favor of Iverson, validating many's choices as being the greatest ball handler.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport PRIME KYRIE IRVING VS. PRIME ALLEN IVERSON



HANDLES ON HANDLES. An EPIC game of 1-on-1.



Watch the newest episode of "The Portal" NOW 🍿🍿🍿 PRIME KYRIE IRVING VS. PRIME ALLEN IVERSONHANDLES ON HANDLES. An EPIC game of 1-on-1.Watch the newest episode of "The Portal" NOW 🍿🍿🍿 🚨 PRIME KYRIE IRVING VS. PRIME ALLEN IVERSONHANDLES ON HANDLES. An EPIC game of 1-on-1.Watch the newest episode of "The Portal" NOW 🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/m9Svrgq3Zd

Allen Iverson had a successful career despite failing to win an NBA title

Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Perhaps the only thing missing from Iverson's resume is an NBA ring, he failed to lead his team to a championship when he had the chance. Iverson reached the NBA Finals once in his career during the 200-01 season but lost to the LA Lakers, led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. The dynamic duo were on a mission and closed out the series in five games despite Iverson's incredible scoring.

Outside of a championship, Iverson won several awards during his time in the NBA. At the end of the 2000-01 season, he won the league MVP award and his second of four scoring titles. As effective as he was offensively, he also helped out on the defensive end. He was the league leader in steals for three consecutive seasons, 2001-2003.

In 2016, the 11-time All-Star was inducted into the basketball hall of fame. He also made the cut as one of the NBA's top 75 players as part of the league's 75th Anniversary Team.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Nyland