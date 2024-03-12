WATCH: Anthony Davis' dad's surprise for 2020 Champion on 31st birthday with Lakers squad

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis' dad surprised the former NBA champion on the eve of his 31st birthday with the Lakers squad. Anthony Davis Sr. presented his son with a cake in the locker room after their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Watch the moment below:

The center was born to Anthony Davis Sr. and Erainer Davis on March 11, 1993, in Chicago, United States. Davis comes from a basketball family and has inherited his height from his parents, who are also tall.

Davis' parents have been a constant source of support and guidance throughout his basketball journey from his early years in Chicago to his college days at the University of Kentucky and his subsequent success in the NBA.

Anthony Davis' performance against the Timberwolves

Anthony Davis put up a great all-rounded performance to lead the LA Lakers to victory against the Timberwolves on the eve of his 31st birthday.

Davis became the first player in NBA history to put up 25+ points, 25+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ steals in a game as the Lakers won 120-109. "The Brow" registered 27 points, a season-high 25 rebounds, five assists, a career-high seven steals, and three blocks for the Lakers.

Davis is having a solid season, averaging 24.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.5 blocks in 62 games. He is shooting 55.5% from the field, including 25.7% from beyond the arc.

Davis has been questionable on injury reports for most of the season but has missed only four games. The four-time All-NBA player has been very durable this season and has suited up for the Lakers almost every single night, which has helped them stay in the race for a playoff spot.

The LA Lakers are 36-30 and ninth in the Western Conference, after winning six of their last 10 games. They head into their matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday riding a two-game winning streak.

They faced the Kings previously last week with the game concluding in the Kings' favor 130-120 as De'Aaron Fox exploded for his career-high tying 44 points. Anthony Davis registered 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and one block in the game while LeBron James' 31 points led the Lakers losing effort.

The Lakers also lost their first encounter against the Kings this season 125-110 with Davis recording nine points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in 35 minutes.

The Lakers are 0-2 as they head into their third and final encounter against the Sacramento Kings in the regular season and will look to avoid a sweep. The Kings are seventh in the Western Conference and the Lakers will want to clinch the win on Wednesday to improve their chances of avoiding the play-in tournament.