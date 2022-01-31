Watch: Anthony Davis' hilarious gaping reaction to a foul call, as LA Lakers continue to struggle this season

The LA Lakers went on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. This was Anthony Davis' third game back on the court, after missing 17 games due to a sprained MCL injury in his left knee.

Davis posted 27 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists after playing 38 minutes. He scored 10 of his 20 attempts from the field, registering a 50% field-goal accuracy, he was only able to sink in one three-pointer on the night.

Davis' hilarious reaction to a foul call in the third quarter had social media in stitches. Hawks' number 12, De'Andre Hunter took to the rim on an offensive play but was fouled from behind by Anthony Davis. With the foul being called, Davis gestured towards the referee, mouth agape as he crouched with his eyes enlarged.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Anthony Davis' reaction to this foul call Anthony Davis' reaction to this foul call 😂 https://t.co/rRnRMAyNG7

Prior to the foul, the Lakers were leading by 6 points and seemed to be in control of the game with Malik Monk having a fiery outing. From there on, the game took a gradual decline on the Lakers' end with rapid momentum being built by the Hawks.

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers suffer a defeat against the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at State Farm Arena on January 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The LA Lakers suffer their 27th loss of the season in 51 games played. With LeBron James sidelined due to soreness in his knee, it was everybody's guess that a loss was almost guaranteed.

The Lakers started off great and took charge in the first half, leading the Hawks by a nine-point differential. They maintained the lead in the third quarter but it was only a matter of time as the Hawks' 21-year old center Onyeka Okongwu got into his stride, pulling off amazing dunks and link-up plays with Trae Young in the second half of the game.

NBA @NBA ONYEKA OKONGWU CLIMBS THE LADDER



He's got 12 PTS in the 4th on NBA League Pass: ONYEKA OKONGWU CLIMBS THE LADDERHe's got 12 PTS in the 4th on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream 🔥 ONYEKA OKONGWU CLIMBS THE LADDER 🔥He's got 12 PTS in the 4th on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream https://t.co/O9zYeDgkYO

The fourth quarter came bearing gifts for the Hawks as Young seemed unstoppable, sinking in threes and making seamless assists. Hunter's work on defense was commendable, and the Lakers found it difficult to make shots as the Hawks eventually took the lead and extended it by 8 points to secure the win.

Young led the Hawks with 36 points, 5 rebounds and 12 assists, while Malik Monk led the Lakers with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Anthony Davis recorded 27 points and Russell Westbrook boasted of 20 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists.

